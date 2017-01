Heartbroken Monkeys Grieve Over 'Dead' Robotic Spy Baby

The baby monkey may have been fake, but the emotions that its β€œdeath” provoked were heartbreakingly real.

AΒ troop of langur monkeys in India mistook a lookalike robotic camera for one of its own, and began mourning for it after believing it had died.

Astonishing footage filmed for the BBC’s β€œSpy in the Wild” series sees the animals crowding around what they believe is a dead buddy.Β

They later embrace each other as they grieve.

β€œWe felt this calm and silence coming over them,” series producer Matthew Gordon told Britain’s Daily Express newspaper. β€œAll the noise they were making at the beginning just went completely silent and then they hugged each other.”

Watch the full clip above.