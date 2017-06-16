NEWS
06/16/2017 04:18 pm ET

Disney World Temporarily Stops Monorail After Piece Breaks Off

It became so hot inside that passengers apparently removed the emergency windows.

By David Moye

The monorail at Walt Disney World was evacuated Friday after it was forced to stop near Epcot Center.

Park visitor Jim Parker says he was standing underneath the train when a metal chunk fell from it and landed approximately 10 feet from him.

In a series of tweets, he explained what he saw:

It is still not clear what part of the monorail fell.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department was called to the scene, according to local outlet WESH.

Passenger Leighton Shields tweeted out several videos of the experience, including of emergency vehicles arriving to the area.

Shields’ monorail car became so hot that passengers removed the emergency windows, according to another tweet she posted. 

Once things got moving again, passengers were taken to a station and allowed to exit, according to the Walt Disney World News Today blog.

Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Celebrities At Disneyland
Suggest a correction
David Moye Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Walt Disney The Walt Disney Company Walt Disney World Resort Jim Parker
Subscribe to the Weird News email.
Truth is stranger than fiction. Step into the world of weird news.
Disney World Temporarily Stops Monorail After Piece Breaks Off

CONVERSATIONS