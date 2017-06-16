Disney World Temporarily Stops Monorail After Piece Breaks Off

The monorail at Walt Disney World was evacuated Friday after it was forced to stop near Epcot Center.

Park visitor Jim Parker says he was standing underneath the train when a metal chunk fell from it and landed approximately 10 feet from him.

@WESH this just flew off the monorail at epcot pic.twitter.com/WCzh1Z9sKQ — Jim Parker (@iOSTrade) June 16, 2017

In a series of tweets, he explained what he saw:

We were leaving Epcot at 12:55 pm walking to our car. We were directly under the monorail looking at it pass over us. It started making.. — Jim Parker (@iOSTrade) June 16, 2017

.making sounds and some little pieces flew off then the bigger piece flew off. Thankfully we were more to the left and it went right. — Jim Parker (@iOSTrade) June 16, 2017

No one seemed to buy notice but us so I grabbed it and hollered for a parking lot employee. I was afraid it was a brake part... — Jim Parker (@iOSTrade) June 16, 2017

They thought it was an electrical part from the track. I thought monorail. I was worried they didn't take proper action, radio the monorail — Jim Parker (@iOSTrade) June 16, 2017

It is still not clear what part of the monorail fell.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department was called to the scene, according to local outlet WESH.

Passenger Leighton Shields tweeted out several videos of the experience, including of emergency vehicles arriving to the area.

They brought in the Calvary. pic.twitter.com/CyKjXErqmM — Leighton Shields (@DirtyWildThings) June 16, 2017

Shields’ monorail car became so hot that passengers removed the emergency windows, according to another tweet she posted.

Removed emergency Windows. Too hot. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CY0vpKwWSj — Leighton Shields (@DirtyWildThings) June 16, 2017

Once things got moving again, passengers were taken to a station and allowed to exit, according to the Walt Disney World News Today blog.