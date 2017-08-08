MTV Changes VMA Moonman Award To Gender-Neutral 'Moonperson' Award

MTV’s iconic Video Music Award Moonman trophy is getting a gender-neutral makeover.

The award will now be referred to as the “Moonperson” award, eliminating the gendered connotations associated with “Moonman.”

The change is part of MTV’S larger effort to break down the gendered categories that have historically been central to the structure of essentially all award shows.

In April, the network announced that the MTV Movie Awards would no longer have gendered categories like “Best Actress” or “Best Actor” and will instead roll all of the nominees into one single acting category. Starting this year, the VMA’S will offer one “Best Artist” category rather than separate gendered awards.

MTV president Chris McCarthy, who assumed his role in 2016, is reportedly largely responsible for the gender-neutral overhaul of the network.

Discussing the award show’s change to “Moonperson” with The New York Times, McCarthy said,

“Why should it be a man? It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

MTV has historically been one of the largest television networks to push for increased visibility surrounding LGBTQ themes and experiences. The network elevated the conversation surrounding genderqueer identity in 2015 through “True Life: I’m Genderqueer.” The episode was part of the network’s larger “Look Different” campaign, a week-long, cross-platform event that corresponded with Transgender Awareness Week.

Katy Perry, who is slated to host the 2017 Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, seems ready a change when it comes to “Moonman,” having referred to herself as “Moonwoman” in a July 27 tweet.