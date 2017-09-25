Moral Fiber: An Interview with Shawn Vij

It’s fair to say that we live in morally challenging times. I for one am growing almost numb to the daily scandals of our current administration. While corporate leaders may feel that there’s nothing they can do to fix Washington, perhaps they feel less helpless when it comes to their own companies. But where to start?

I was curious about this question, so I recently sat down with Shawn Vij of Intel, author of Moral Fiber: Awakening Corporate Consciousness. Below is an excerpt of our conversation.

PS: What was your motivation for writing this book? SV: I was tired of watching countless people suffering and compromising their values for the sake of the dollar. I wanted to help people be more successful in business without feeling trapped in toxic environments. I spent years working in various corporate roles, caging myself into what I thought would bring me purpose and happiness — a good education, a good job, a good home. I became so obsessed with attaining these that I sometimes blindly disregarded how I achieved them. I veered away from the core values that we all share, like respect and compassion. Wanting and attaining the finer things in life isn’t a bad goal, but when we use anger, greed and ignorance to fuel our self-interests over another person’s happiness, we lose a bit of ourselves in the process.

After my meeting with the Dalai Lama, I realized that we all suffer. We can reduce our suffering at work and home by returning to our core values and then acting on them. Since acting on my values on a daily basis, I have watched my own life in corporate America improve exponentially — I am healthier, happier, more productive, more efficient and more successful. PS: We saw many business leaders react strongly to Trump’s horrible Charlottesville comments. What’s the lesson here? SV: Today, companies are more global than ever, made up of diverse groups of people who serve a diverse set of customers and communities. As Jamsetji Tata, founder of Tata Group, once said, “The community is not just another stakeholder in the business but in fact the very purpose of its existence.” We are seeing a shift where companies are taking a strong position and acting on their core values — which come from listening to the collective voices of their employees, customers and communities. As a business leader, I was disgusted with the Charlottesville comments. Coddling is a cowardly approach. It is this deception and hatred that drives greater divisiveness. There is no moral equivalence between Nazis and those who oppose them and stand for human rights. Employees, customers and communities expect business leaders to speak out in support of them, and in support of humanity’s collective values of compassion, honesty, fairness and kindness. Yes, reacting to high-profile events and comments can somewhat be risky. But having worked with many honorable leaders, I can say that I know they’re doing it because it’s the right thing to do from a moral and ethical place. And I see more business leaders and companies taking public stances, and speaking out in support of their global communities.

PS: How do offices get sick from excessive greed, anger, and/or ignorance? SV: Companies are not toxic. People are what make some companies toxic.

Buddhists believe that three poisons live inside us: greed, hatred and delusion, which I refer to as greed, anger, and ignorance in the workplace. They are like unwholesome roots that cause our greatest suffering. Buddhists believe that we can trace all the negative thoughts and emotions we experience back to these roots. When these poisons take hold and compound, they negatively affect our thoughts, emotions and actions, causing us to lash out. That’s what creates a toxic environment. It is in our extreme ‘attachment’ to things — such as material possessions, providing for our families (at all costs), and other self-interests — that overpowers us. When we’re willing to compromise our sense of fairness, honesty, and compassion for the sake of that attachment, we create space for greed, anger, and ignorance to grow. This is what poisons companies. Unless we strengthen our moral fiber, as I call it, which includes knowing and acting on our values, we doom ourselves to suffer, and we contribute to toxic work environments. PS: How can companies gauge their own toxicity levels? SV: Companies are made up of people, processes, and an organizational structure. Each of these elements contributes to either a toxic or a high-performing environment. My work is focused on the ‘people’ part of this equation, because the individual level is where the greatest opportunity for change and business impact occurs. To gauge toxicity at a company requires honesty, self-awareness and introspection at the individual level. We have to ask ourselves: Are we living the company’s values and our own? Are we compassionate, respectful and honest when dealing with colleagues? Second, we need to leverage benchmarking, and measure ourselves against what I call the four behavioral diseases (4Ds) that contribute to toxicity:

Deception: The act of deceiving; making someone believe something that is not true.

Detraction: The act of disparaging; belittling the reputation or worth of a person.

Discrimination: The practice of unfairly treating a person or group of people.

Doubt: A feeling of uncertainty or lack of conviction.