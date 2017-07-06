More Americans Trust Merkel Than Trump To Handle Foreign Affairs

Residents of most G-20 countries ― including the United States ― have more faith in German Chancellor Angela Merkel than in U.S. President Donald Trump to handle world affairs, according to newly released data from Pew Research.

Fifty-six percent of Americans say they have some or a lot of confidence in Merkel to do the right thing regarding foreign affairs, according to the poll published Wednesday. Just 46 percent have a similar level of confidence in Trump.

Merkel also received significantly higher ratings than Trump in a dozen other countries, while Trump fared substantially better in only two of the countries surveyed, India and Russia.

Pew Research

Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of the idea of withdrawing from the agreement according to Pew’s survey, which was taken before Trump’s decision on the Paris accord was made. A majority, 57 percent, also say they disapprove of Trump’s proposal to withdraw support for major trade agreements.