More and More Parents Are Raising Their Children in Cities

Which is the better place to raise a family in 2017: the city or the suburbs?

Answer by Richard Florida, University Professor, Co-founder of The Atlantic’s CityLab, on Quora:

Both can be great: It depends on what you want for yourself and your family. Where we live is the single most important decision we make – more important than decisions around life partner, friends, education, and career. Where you live can impact each of those other major life decisions.

Some people prefer to raise a family in a dense urban city. Urban spaces are far safer and cleaner than they once were. They have become more family friendly, with better parks and housing options. But others want more space – a back yard – and prefer a car-centric suburban lifestyle.

In the 1960s and 1970s, our urban cores had been all but left for dead. But, for the first time in decades, American cities are growing faster than the suburbs. Cities are cleaner and crime rates are falling. Young couples now push strollers in neighborhoods that even the police used to avoid; seedy waterfront precincts have become parks and entertainment centers; once-derelict industrial complexes are housing tech startups, luxury apartments, restaurants, and high-end retail establishments.

But it’s not just our cities and urban cores that are changing; our suburbs are as well. And, to such an extent, that the categories of urban and suburban are becoming increasingly outmoded. More and more suburban households are made up of singles, empty nesters, or retirees. Even families with children are seeking a more compact, less sprawling, less car-dependent way of life. Our suburbs are becoming denser, more walkable, more mixed use – more like cities.

At their best, cities and suburbs are coming to look more and more alike—suburban shopping districts are walkable and rich with cafés and galleries; urban “strollervilles” are filled with young families. Good transit, mixed uses, and green spaces are hallmarks of the most successful urban and suburban neighborhoods. Most important, they foster the interactions from which vital communities are built.

There is no right or wrong here. People move back and forth between the two, searching for the most congenial modes of living for their various life stages. The key is to find the place that is best for you and your family.