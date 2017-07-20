More Information Is Always Better, Right?

As a child who was raised by a research scientist, if I didn’t know an answer, I was told to “look it up”.

There was no internet then so, “look it up” meant going to the bookshelf loaded with World Book Encyclopedias, flipping through their golden pages of knowledge, which contained one entry for each topic, and one answer for every question.

As a student and then a teacher, my love of research allowed me to complete 20 page papers and choose the best educational programs and strategies for my students with ease.

As a person with a love of learning and more than a little bit of a perfectionist tendency, I thought of research as a way to do things more effectively the first time. And who doesn’t like to do things well the first time?

Then I became a parent.

And I found out that research isn’t necessarily a substitute for experience. In fact, it may get in the way of having experiences at all.

Let me explain:

I used to think that selecting a sunscreen was as easy as locating the one that says “baby” because well (duh) aren’t they labeled with who they are for? I was so happy to find one that not only said baby but was also a spray because, fyi, kids do not stand still and let you apply their sunscreen. They are also not down with waiting 20-30 minutes afterward to go in the water.

I congratulated myself for managing to get the baby sunscreen and the only adult sunscreen that does not make me breakout for under $30.

Then after slathering my kids in the stuff, or rather surrounding them in a cloud of it for two weeks, what do I read?

Not only is the sunscreen I bought toxic and filled with harmful chemicals (that, get this, cause cancer) but also spray sunscreen is the worst because on top of cancer, it causes breathing problems.

So off I go, with two screaming children to buy organic sunscreen at $30 for one tiny bottle. “It’s okay”, I tell myself, “preventing cancer is worth $30”.

Upon squeezing it out of the bottle I notice that it is unusually white, thick, and a little bit chunky. I pull my unsuspecting two year old over and slather her with the thick white paste. I rub until she looks like she might cry or run away. Not only is she still as white as ever, the cream is now crusty, peeling, and cemented to her.

She looks at herself and runs away shrieking, “I’m a ghost!” “I’m a ghost!” immediately jumping into the water, making the ten minute application process worthless.

Annoyed, I try to Google how to get the dang stuff to rub in and another article pops up- “many organic sunscreens don’t contain the stated amount of SPF or offer very little sun protection at all.”

Maybe I will just keep my children inside. If we go outside, I could dress them up like little old ladies with floppy hats and long sleeve linen outfits. At their ages, that would still be cute.

After settling on a sunscreen that is approved (for now) by the Environmental Working Group and Consumer Reports I decide to take the kids to that park with the lake beach.

I watch them play feeling super great about all of the opportunities for unstructured time that I am providing them with. They splash in the cool mountain water and chase each other in the wispy green grass.

I arrive home exhausted, finally get the kids in bed, plop down on the couch, and open up Facebook. The first post is about why you should never let your kids outside without bug spray or a constant sense of dread regarding the possibility of tick-borne disease.

Then there is another informative article about someone in a neighboring state who was just hospitalized from flesh-eating bacteria after swimming in a lake.

I wonder aloud if waking the kids up to check for parasitic infection is worse than the possible allnighter that would ensue.

And that’s when it hits me that there are no winning choices here.

Having a smartphone is like having 100,000 different versions of your most anxious relative from childhood with you all the time asking, “Have you thought of the possibility of (insert terrible outcome here)?” and providing a detailed list of all of reasons why you should not do whatever activity you are doing.

We now have information. So much information about EVERY LITTLE THING at our fingertips.

There is no longer one right answer contained in the golden pages of knowledge. They have been replaced by millions of voices (researchers, scientists, random people from small town America or India or China) all trying to capture attention with the catchiest headline.

Not only do threats seem bigger so does our responsibility to avoid them if we JUST TRY HARD ENOUGH.

Although “research” can be useful in finding a great pediatrician or choosing a developmentally appropriate toy, I now realize that having the most information does not give us the most control over the uncertainty that surrounds parenting.

We live in an unpredictable and uncontrolled world. As parents we can frantically and impossibly try to avert that risk.

But this would be a mistake.

One much more harmful that choosing the wrong sunscreen.

Because just like always, despite our best efforts, we can not protect our children from everything.

So, I am happy to say that I am still the parent who reads a lot and hopes to pass my love of knowledge on to my kids.

But if you see my children bouncing in the bouncy house at a birthday party, petting farm animals, or playing on a trampoline, please don’t send me an article on all of the hidden bacterial, structural, and medical risks we are taking.

I will not read it.

At some point you have to put your phone down and start living.

A version of this article was originally published on The Learning Zone.