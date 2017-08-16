More Nazis Are Getting Identified And Fired After Charlottesville

By Naomi LaChance, TYT Politics

At least four people have lost their jobs and several more are under scrutiny following the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.

Social media users, most prominently Logan Smith and his Twitter account Yes, You’re Racist sought to identify those who participated in the rally.

Terrance Hightower was fired from his job at Mojo Burrito in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Monday.

“Mojo Burrito does not condone harassment, racism or discrimination of any kind. We swiftly took the proper legal steps in order to terminate an employee once we were made aware of the situation. We felt we needed to do this in a very safe manner considering the volatility of the situation,” the president, Eve Williams, posted on Facebook.

Ryan Roy was fired from his job at Uno Pizzeria and Grill in South Burlington, V.T., after a VICE documentary showed him at the rally.

@YesYoureRacist This is Ryan Michael Roy of Burlington, VT. He works at Uno's and brought his baby cuz you're never to young to be a nazi. pic.twitter.com/yjaB3goN1N — melooh (@meloo) August 15, 2017

“We are committed to the fair treatment of all people and the safety of our guests and employees at our restaurants,” said Skip Weldon, Uno’s chief marketing officer.

Nigel Krofta lost his job at Limehouse & Sons Inc. in Ladson, S.C., after events over the weekend. He appeared in a New York Times photograph next to James Alex Fields, Jr., who is accused of killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 more.

Krofta was identified on social media.

“We do not condone the actions of the people involved in this horrific display,” the company posted on Facebook.

"When I saw it, it was definitely him," an unnamed Limehouse and Sons official told WCSC. "It was a sick feeling to know that we had somebody like that working here alongside the rest of us."

"I have been through it all. I am not ashamed of standing for what I believe in," Krofta told The Post and Courier. "Every man has a duty to determine for himself what he believes is right and wrong."

Limehouse and Sons released statement, tells @Live5News they had no idea Nigel Krofta was involved in such an organization and condemns it pic.twitter.com/3LthYqINEz — Danielle Herman (@daniherman93) August 14, 2017

Cole White resigned from his job at Top Dog, a hot dog joint in Berkeley, Calif.

Cole White, from California -- allegedly works at Top Dog restaurant in Berkeley pic.twitter.com/gxPvwQtAPw — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 12, 2017

“On Saturday, August 12, it came to our attention that one of our employees was involved in the recent ‘alt-right’ rally in Charlottesville, North Carolina [sic]. Later that day we spoke with Cole White. During that conversation Cole chose to voluntarily resign his employment with top dog and we accepted his resignation,” the company said.

“We pride ourselves on embracing and respecting all our differences and every individual’s choice to do as that person wishes within the boundaries of the law,” Top Dog officials said. “We do respect our employees’ right to their opinions. They are free to make their own choices but must accept the responsibilities of those choices.”

"They're not wearing masks anymore. They're not wearing their hoods. They're not afraid anymore," Smith told CBS News about his Twitter account.

Despite concerns about the wrong people being identified, these efforts have allowed people to take actions to avoid tacitly encouraging racism by employing those who spread hate.

Two people are under investigation for posts related to the events over the weekend. John Deluisi of Philadelphia, Penn., and Conrad Lariviere of Springfield, Mass., a firefighter and a police officer, respectively, are facing scrutiny for racist social media posts. Deluisi later apologized. Morris Rinehardt, a police officer in Shively, K.Y., was placed on administrative leave for making light of the attack that left one person dead.

Other people have suffered similar repercussions for making their bigotry known. Peter Tefft of Fargo, S.D. was publicly disowned by his family. His father, Pearce Tefft, wrote:

We have been silent up until now, but now we see that this was a mistake. It was the silence of good people that allowed the Nazis to flourish the first time around, and it is the silence of good people that is allowing them to flourish now.