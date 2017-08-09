More Than 110K Arizonans Petition to Strip Scholarships from Special Needs Students

Save Our Schools campaigned against expanded vouchers for Arizona students with disabilities and delivered over 111,000 petitions to halt scholarship applications

On August 8, a private organization called Save Our Schools Arizona (SOS) delivered 111,540 petitions to the Arizona Department of Education, successfully putting a halt to the new voucher program set to go into effect August 9.

In doing so, hundreds of Arizona children with disabilities were deprived the chance to apply for an Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) that would have granted them the option for an education at home or in a private school based upon changes to the application system outlined in Senate Bill 1431, signed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in April 2017.

Among the newly outlined criteria for eligibility for special needs students was a change to the “first 100 days” requirement for ESA applications, opening applications to all students under the age of 7, making scholarship applications possible for many special needs students throughout the state who otherwise would have been ineligible until next year.

Following a week of rumors among parents, the official news was delivered from ESA Staff to hopeful new ESA applicants via email stating that newly eligible scholarship applications were put, “on hold pending the results of a referendum filed this afternoon.”

Upon receiving the email, many special needs parents counting on the funding for private schools this year were devastated.

“My son won’t qualify because of his enrollment last fall,” says one Phoenix mother of a child with autism wishing to remain anonymous. “He didn’t attend the first 100 days of school last year, because of illness it was the second month of school that he started, so now we will have until next year before he can apply for the scholarship.”

“The SOS group spent their summer doing this under false pretenses,” says Mesa mom Gina R.

“While we were busy attending to the needs of our kids they were out hiring people to collect signatures. One guy told me to sign it if I don’t want the public schools to be shut down.”

In the wake of the official announcement, Arizona ESA Networking posted a note to group members stating, “The new ESA Expansion from SB1431 has been put on hold. SOS Arizona submitted a referendum with over 100K signatures to force this legislation to a public vote in November. Your decisions now could significantly impact your child's future eligibility.”

Among the possible decisions disappointed parents now face is to immediately enroll ESA unqualified children back into the public school system. Under current eligibility rules, children who meet the criteria but have not completed the 100 days of public school will lose eligibility if they are not enrolled from the first day of school. But according to the law, if a child enrolls within the first 10 days of the school year, the school may have the jurisdiction to backdate the enrollment date to the first day of school, if the child was enrolled at any time the previous year.

“The best some of us can hope for is qualification for a scholarship for Fall 2018,“ Gina R. adds.

“I honestly don’t think people understood what they were doing to our kids when they signed off on this.”

Governor Ducey’s spokesman, Daniel Scarpinato, said in an article posted on AZ Central, “The result of today is that parents who thought they would have another choice for their kids now won't. The governor believes parental choice is a positive thing, he wants to see more of it."