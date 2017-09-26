More Than Prepared: The Red Guide to Recovery

Some people are under the impression that in order to be prepared they only need a kit. The real preparedness is for what occurs after a disaster strikes. Author Sean Scott created The Red Guide to Recovery to dispel those myths. According to Scott, “This book is for fire departments, emergency management agencies, relief organizations, and families who want to be better prepared. It is especially those who want to be prepared for recovery ahead of time.”

After witnessing close friends and his community devastated by wildfires that swept through Southern California in 2003 and 2007, which combined destroyed over 6,000 homes and damaged countless others, Sean Scott realized that disaster survivors desperately needed a road map to walk them through the recovery process. The Red Guide to Recovery – Resource Handbook for Disaster Survivors is an important tool for helping through that process.

According to Scott, “These days the preparedness messaging consists of get a kit, make a plan, and be informed.” However, when a fire burns your house down or a tornado leaves you nothing but a bare concrete slab, your kit, plan, and being informed will be worthless.”

In situations where a family has lost their home and been displaced, the number one concern on their mind is how and when will they return home. The Red Guide to Recovery is a road map that walks disaster survivors step-by-step through the recovery process and raises awareness of the many pitfalls that present themselves in the days, weeks, and months following disaster events. It is the only resource of it’s kind that takes the mask of mystery off of the recovery process and puts vulnerable survivors on a level playing field so they can make informed decisions and avoid getting victimized.

“If you look at the aftermath of hurricane Katrina, Sandy, and even some of the tornados and wildfires that have wiped out communities in the past, you’ll see where homes and businesses are still vacant to this day,” says Scott. “Many of these homes and businesses have been foreclosed on by banks or have tax liens where the original residents or owners will never be able to return. This is where disaster survivors evolved from survivors into victims.”