Thursday's Morning Email: John McCain Diagnosed With Cancer

Brian Snyder / Reuters U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office announced Wednesday evening. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

MCCAIN DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN CANCER Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has been diagnosed with brain cancer following surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye last week. The 80-year-old lawmaker had a previous bout with skin cancer in the early 2000s. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh are on Facebook]

TRUMP MAD AT EVERYBODY In an interview with the New York Times, President Donald Trump said he would not have appointed Jeff Sessions as his attorney general had he know Sessions would recuse himself from the Russia probe. Trump also attacked former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who is now overseeing said probe; Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein; and former FBI Director James Comey. [NYT]

CBO STUNNER The latest version of health care legislation ― which the Senate could take up next week ― would leave 32 million more people uninsured and double health insurance premiums, according to a new report from the Congressional Budget Office. [HuffPost]

LAPTOP BAN, WE HARDLY KNEW YE The United States has ended a restriction on passengers carrying laptops aboard inbound flights from certain airports in the Middle East and North Africa four months after it started. [Reuters]

GRANDMA IS GOOD TO GO A Supreme Court order issued Wednesdaywill allow part of the Trump administration’s ban on travel from six majority-Muslim countries to remain in effect, but rejected limits on travel for people with close relatives living in the U.S. [CNN]

SCIENTIST SPEAKS OUT ”I am a scientist, a policy expert, a civil servant and a worried citizen,” writes a former top climate policy official at the Department of Interior in an op-ed in The Washington Post. “Reluctantly, as of today, I am also a whistleblower on an administration that chooses silence over science.” [WaPo]

ASSET GRAB The Justice Department is resuming a controversial program that allows law enforcement to permanently seize suspects’ property ― including cash, vehicles and homes ― without a conviction or even criminal charges. [HuffPost]

SEAN SPICER FINALLY ON CAMERA The White House has not held a televised press briefing since June 29, but Press Secretary Sean Spicer did take on-camera questions from the Christian Broadcasting Network. [HuffPost]

CANNABIS CASH Colorado has brought in more than a half a billion dollars in tax revenue from pot sales since 2014. [HuffPost]

THE OTHER OTHER OTHER WHITE HOUSE Trump’s digs in Bedminster, New Jersey, have been designated as an official presidential residence, which will cost taxpayers millions of dollars in security expenses. [NPR]

UNCHAINED Immigrants facing prosecution for crossing the border illegally will no longer be routinely restrained, following a landmark ruling ordering the federal courts in Arizona to stop shackling people who don’t present a security threat. [HuffPost]