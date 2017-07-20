Thursday's Morning Email: John McCain Diagnosed With Cancer

Kate Sheppard here, standing in for Lauren Weber, who is out this week. If you want to get The Morning Email each weekday, sign up here.
TOP STORIES
MCCAIN DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN CANCER Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has been diagnosed with brain cancer following surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye last week. The 80-year-old lawmaker had a previous bout with skin cancer in the early 2000s. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh
TRUMP MAD AT EVERYBODY In an interview with the New York Times, President Donald Trump said he would not have appointed Jeff Sessions as his attorney general had he know Sessions would recuse himself from the Russia probe. Trump also attacked former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who is now overseeing said probe; Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein; and former FBI Director James Comey. [NYT]
CBO STUNNER The latest version of health care legislation ― which the Senate could take up next week ― would leave 32 million more people uninsured and double health insurance premiums, according to a new report from the Congressional Budget Office. [HuffPost]
LAPTOP BAN, WE HARDLY KNEW YE The United States has ended a restriction on passengers carrying laptops aboard inbound flights from certain airports in the Middle East and North Africa four months after it started. [Reuters]
GRANDMA IS GOOD TO GO A Supreme Court order issued Wednesdaywill allow part of the Trump administration’s ban on travel from six majority-Muslim countries to remain in effect, but rejected limits on travel for people with close relatives living in the U.S. [CNN]
SCIENTIST SPEAKS OUT ”I am a scientist, a policy expert, a civil servant and a worried citizen,” writes a former top climate policy official at the Department of Interior in an op-ed in The Washington Post. “Reluctantly, as of today, I am also a whistleblower on an administration that chooses silence over science.” [WaPo]
ASSET GRAB The Justice Department is resuming a controversial program that allows law enforcement to permanently seize suspects’ property ― including cash, vehicles and homes ― without a conviction or even criminal charges. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
SEAN SPICER FINALLY ON CAMERA The White House has not held a televised press briefing since June 29, but Press Secretary Sean Spicer did take on-camera questions from the Christian Broadcasting Network. [HuffPost]
CANNABIS CASH Colorado has brought in more than a half a billion dollars in tax revenue from pot sales since 2014. [HuffPost]
THE OTHER OTHER OTHER WHITE HOUSE Trump’s digs in Bedminster, New Jersey, have been designated as an official presidential residence, which will cost taxpayers millions of dollars in security expenses. [NPR]
UNCHAINED Immigrants facing prosecution for crossing the border illegally will no longer be routinely restrained, following a landmark ruling ordering the federal courts in Arizona to stop shackling people who don’t present a security threat. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
The world’s youngest double-hand-transplant recipient can now swing a baseball bat.
Prosecutors in Baltimore are investigating whether body camera footage shows a police officer planting drugs.
O.J. Simpson goes before a parole board on Thursday after nine years in prison on armed robbery charges.
Have the people who designed this wax Beyoncé ever seen Beyoncé?
A “Saturday Night Live” writer is responding to Donald Trump’s Tweets as if they were text messages, and it’s very entertaining.
A “Despacito” parody only a mother could love.
A group of 15 teenagers in quinceañera dresses protested the latest anti-immigrant bill in the Texas legislature.
Madonna got a court order to block the auction of a pair of her underwear, a hairbrush, and a love letter from Tupac.
A virtual-reality look at Antarctica’s McMurdo research station.
Salem, Mass. has a new memorial to those killed during the infamous witch trials of the late 17th century.
Security cameras caught this burglarizing goat on video, but he’s still on the lam.
This 9-year-old tripped, fell, and discovered a million-year-old stegomastodon skull.
CONVERSATIONS