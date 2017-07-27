AL-HOCEIMA, Morocco — Al-Hoceima, on the Mediterranean coast of the Rif, has seen a peaceful protest movement (known as Hirak) for nine months after a fishmonger's death in a garbage truck. The authorities have put more than two hundred persons into jail including artists, teachers, journalists, and high school students. The arrests, the convictions, and the legal violations that followed, globalized sympathy towards the Rif issue and embarked protests in different Moroccan and European cities. In the beginning, the popular movement demanded justice for the fishmonger Mohsen Fikri. Then, the Hirak announced 21 social, economic, and cultural demands that the government later described as "legitimate."

A few weeks before his arrest, the prominent activist of the Rif movement, Nasser Zafzafi, (who refuses to be named the leader) has chosen July the 20th as the day of "the million-man march" in conjunction with the remembrance of the Battle of Annual where the Spanish colonization was defeated against Riffians.As was not taken into account, the Moroccan Ministry of Interior announced via mainstream media a decision that consists of preventing Thursday's march two days prior the demonstration.

As was not taken into account, the Moroccan Ministry of Interior announced via mainstream media a decision that consists of preventing Thursday's march two days prior the demonstration. The Hirak activists partially ignored the government's declaration, considering Nasser Zafzafi's instructions above all else.

The day next to the statement, the Royal Gendarmerie has blocked many transport vehicles heading to Al-Hoceima in order to reduce the number of participants, alongside with detaining several well-known activists such as Wassim Benamar.

In July the 20th at 11 AM -a few hours before protesters took to the streets- the three major wireless telecommunications service providers (Orange, Inwi, and Maroc Telecom) blocked access to the internet via mobile data (3G/4G) and significantly decreased the internet speed on Wi-Fi devices. This made it difficult for participants to connect and join gatherings during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, merchants in all Riffian regions (i.e. Imzouren, Al-Hoceima, Tamassint) closed their stores under a one-day strike in view of putting more pressure on the “Makhzen” and supporting the demonstration.

It's 17 PM, all the ways to the Mohamed 6 Public Square (locally called the Shuhada Square) are closed. Mountains surrounding Al-Hoceima are occupied by police and frequent Maritime Gendarmerie patrolled the Mediterranean to prevent access to the coastal city. All indicators showed that the march is going to be violently and strongly repressed.

"Are we in Morocco or Syria?" Yelled a local woman while watching the first gathering that sparked from Hay Afazar, commenting on the police suppression for the city.

Two other massive crowds simultaneously showed up in Moroviejo and near Guinea mosque. Worshipers (mainly elderly) got affected with the four tear gas containers that leaked into the Guinea mosque, which swept over a wave of anger and caused several fainting cases. Meantime, policemen fired tear gas repetitively towards protesters for more and used truncheons to scatter protesters.

Despite the strong repression (i.e. the violent attacks on journalists and protesters, the intense arrests, etc.) protesters kept shouting: "Death is better than humiliation," and assembled continuously for several hours until the cops gave up and left the demonstration to continue peacefully in Hay Salam.

Later, authoritative journalist and Hirak activist Ashraf el Edrissi published a controversial post on his Facebook profile announcing the martyrdom of a teenage Hirak activist named Imad el Attabi after getting hit with a gas tear container. While the public prosecutor ordered to conduct an investigation, Imad was then transferred to Hospital Souissi, Rabat under mysterious circumstances. Although there is no official news by the authorities or Imad’s family, many Hirak members describe this as "another play by the authorities to hide their crimes", while others preferred to calm down until things get clearer.

Rifland Diaspora Imad el Attabi in coma after police fired a tear gas container towards his head.