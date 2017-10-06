Morons prepared to sue Rex Tillerson for slander after unfair comparisons to Trump

Imagine my surprise when I answered my phone the other day and there was a moron on the other end of the line.

I know that’s not a politically correct term, but I am just going with what he told me. There was a certain bullish pride in the man’s tone as he said he was a moron and that he needed my help. My curiosity was piqued. It’s not every day a moron calls and asks for a favor.

“What can I do for you?”

“We’re going to sue Rex Tillerson.”

“You’re going to sue the Secretary of State?”

At that point, the self-proclaimed moron broke down in tears. “I have to. He slandered me and every other moron in the nation.” At that point, he started crying. “It’s tough enough being a moron in this society. Now everyone thinks Donald Trump is one of us.”

I can see that might ruin a moron’s good reputation.

“I understand how Rex Tillerson might make that comparison,” I said and for a long moment there was nothing but silence on the other end of the line.

Finally, he spoke, “That hurts. That really hurts. I don’t know of any self-respecting moron that would have insulted Kim Jong Un and had us close to nuclear war.”

He had me there.

“And there’s not a moron in my neck of the woods who would have appointed Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.”

“You sure don’t sound like any moron I’ve ever met,” I said.

“Oh, I’m a moron all right. I voted for Trump.”

There was no way I was going to respond to that comment, so I asked, “What can I do to help?”

“Tell the world about us, Randy. Tell everyone how unfair it is to compare Donald Trump to morons.”

I was touched by his story. “I will do it,” I said. “I will tell the world. What do you want me to say?”

Before he could tell me, I could hear loud voices speaking in profane language in the background.

“What is it,” I asked. “What’s happening?”

“It’s trouble,” he said. “They know. They just found out and they’re ready to go after Rex Tillerson.”

“Who’s ready to go after Rex Tillerson?”