Bomb Threat Sparks Mass Evacuation Of 3 Moscow Railway Stations

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Police in Moscow have evacuated almost 3,000 people from three different railway stations after receiving an anonymous bomb threat, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.
The TASS news agency said police planned to use sniffer dogs to check the Kazansky, Leningradsky and Yaroslavsky railway stations. All three stations are located on the same Moscow square.
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
