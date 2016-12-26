WORLDPOST

Bomb Threat Sparks Mass Evacuation Of 3 Moscow Railway Stations

The Kazansky, Leningradsky and Yaroslavsky railway stations are affected.

12/26/2016 05:34 am ET
MAXIM ZMEYEV / Reuters
The Kazansky railway terminal is one of the three stations to be evacuated.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Police in Moscow have evacuated almost 3,000 people from three different railway stations after receiving an anonymous bomb threat, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.

The TASS news agency said police planned to use sniffer dogs to check the Kazansky, Leningradsky and Yaroslavsky railway stations. All three stations are located on the same Moscow square.

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Also on HuffPost

More:

Moscow
Suggest a correction
Comments
Bomb Threat Sparks Mass Evacuation Of 3 Moscow Railway Stations

CONVERSATIONS