Most Important Tips for traveling to Switzerland

Switzerland is located in the center of Europe, and although it is not a country that imposes by its terrestrial breadth, it does not stop imposing to be in contact with 5 different countries, sharing borders and languages.

The country in which Heidi grew up is famous for such a long list of options that make it necessary to advise those who have in mind to travel to the paradise of chocolate and cheese, hotels and thermal centers and famous for its watches, Its imposing mountains, the Alps, offering a diverse tourism, whether leisure, business, relaxing, family or a romantic getaway.

Europeans with stays of less than 3 months, you only need your National Identity Document (NID) or your passport.

Check the validity dates of the same, taking into account that the date does not expire during your stay in Switzerland for day tours from Zurich or more and make two copies for any emergency situation such as theft or loss.

Europeans with stays over 3 months, in this case, if you were for work reasons, in addition to the above, you must bring something that proves that you are going to work, such as the contract. If you go as a student, the letter of admission of the University.

Passport and Visas

There are several nuances in this topic. Starting with your origin and ending the period of time you are going to be in Switzerland.

Switzerland does not belong to the EU, but is considered a European country thanks to an agreement signed with the European Union and facilitates the laws on residence permits, among other things.

This does not benefit non-EU countries, but more papers and documents are needed for those with other nationalities.

Here is a list of those nationalities that do not need a visa:

· Europe

· USA

· South America (except Haiti, Peru, Belize and the Dominican Republic)

· Japan

· New Zealand

· Australia

Schedules

When traveling to Switzerland you have to take into account the schedules, since they are nothing like the Spanish.

The time zone is GMT, so with respect to countries like France, England, Spain, and Italy ... we all keep the same time.

Another thing is the daily development of life, working hours and students, business, working life:

The life of the worker starts at 7-8 in the morning (approximately), which is not considered "early", the Meal time is at 12, until 1 and from that time until 6, some shops may close at 8, but it is not usual.

Of course, do not expect to be understood when at 4 in the middle of the day you think of your typical nap, because from your point of view it is a waste of time.

Languages

As we have said before, Switzerland is a border country with 5 different countries: France, Italy, Germany , Austria and Liechtenstein, for this reason Switzerland has 3 distinct parts in terms of languages, French Switzerland, Italian Switzerland and German Switzerland. The Romance language is also spoken in one of the cantons of Switzerland.

Even so, English is a much impregnated language in the Swiss culture, either because of its hospitality tradition, which forces the speech of other languages, or because of the mixture of languages ​​that occurs in the same Switzerland.

The Swiss roads and the circulation with own vehicle

Keep in mind that driving in Switzerland is not the same as driving in Spain. Not in terms of speed, it stays the same, as a rule.

What changes are some details that you should know if you do not want to end up on the opposite side of the one you intended to go?

· Tolls: In Switzerland there are no tolls, as in Spain. It is important to know that what is used is the Swiss Highway Vignette, this is a sticker that is bought at gas stations, post office or at the border and is annual. Its price is € 30 and is placed on the glass of the car as the typical ITV sticker that we have in Spain. With this, you can travel around Switzerland without paying more than once a year.

· Posters of the highway: The fundamental difference and to be very clear, is that the posters in relation to the freeways are green. This draws a lot of attention, because the ones that indicate national highways will be blue.

· Winter wheels and / or chains: it is very useful advice and necessary the use of chains in vehicles and not just chains. If we take our own vehicle, we will have to check if you have the winter wheels, because they are obligatory, and necessary if you are going to climb a mountain port and in the middle of winter, when the snow covers the whole road in a matter of minutes.

Swiss francs

Switzerland is a non-EU country, but being in the middle of it, admits the payment in Euros, although it is true, not all places are very funny, and that if they will return in Swiss Francs.

So the currency of Switzerland is the Swiss Franc (CHF) and today, the change in Euros is: 1 € = 1.6122 CHF

How the Euro, the francs you find in currencies up to 5 CHF (3.1011 €) and tickets up to 1000CHF (€ 620.0335).

Prefix of Switzerland

The prefix is ​​the number +41, which must be put in front of the number.

Airports

Switzerland has 5 airports, two of them international:

· Geneva International Airport: Located a few kilometers from the city center, and in the French part of Switzerland. This airport also offers the possibility of special prices with some adjoining hotels, for those nights that you have to spend waiting for your flight.

· Zurich International Airport: It is the largest airport in all of Switzerland, and is located in Kloten, in the German part.

· Basel-Mulhouse Airport: Located in the southern part of Alsace, in France. It is a border airport between France and Switzerland.

· Bern Airport: Located in Bern.