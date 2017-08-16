HOME
None Of The 10 Best Cities To Live In The World Are In The U.S.

Researchers say it's partly because of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump’s policies are partly the reason that none of the 10 most liveable cities in the world are in the U.S., according to a new report from The Economist Intelligence Unit.

The research group’s annual Global Liveability Report ranks 140 cities based on how comfortable it is to live there, scoring them on 30 factors including crime rates, quality of health care and even weather. 

Melbourne topped the list for the seventh year in a row thanks to stellar scores for infrastructure ― the quality of roads, housing, etc. ― and education. Cities in Australia and Canada took six of the top 10 spots

Meanwhile, the best-performing U.S. city was Honolulu in 17th place, a spokeswoman for The Economist told HuffPost. Scores for U.S. cities have dropped recently, the report says, citing protests related to Trump’s policies and actions and “a number of deaths of black people at the hands of police officers.” 

Because the rankings favor safety and stability, European cities like Manchester and Stockholm have fallen, too, due to terrorist attacks.

In general, winners are “mid-sized cities in wealthier countries with a
relatively low population density,” the report says. While not in the top 10, cities like Reykjavik, Amsterdam and Budapest had improved scores this year. 

Of course, the ranking isn’t a hard-and-fast determinant of where you should live abroad. But it’s something to consider, indeed. Here are the 10 most livable cities in the world for 2017.

  • 10 10. Hamburg, Germany
    sborisov via Getty Images
    Hamburg scored highly in the health care category, which includes ratings for the availability of both public and private health services.
  • 9 9. Helsinki, Finland
    bluejayphoto via Getty Images
    Helsinki scored a perfect 100 in the stability category, meaning civil unrest and conflict are rare here.
  • 8 8. Auckland, New Zealand
    Onfokus via Getty Images
    This kiwi metropolis got great scores in the eduction category.
  • 7 7. Perth, Australia
    BWA_IMAGES via Getty Images
    Perth nailed it in the infrastructure category, which rates a city's roads, public transportation and more.
  • 6 6. Adelaide, Australia
    moisseyev via Getty Images
    This fun and festive hangout scored highly for its health care.
  • 5 5. (Tie) Calgary, Canada
    AlixKreil via Getty Images
    Calgary hit a perfect 100 in three categories: stability, health care and education.
  • 4 5. (Tie) Toronto, Canada
    diegograndi via Getty Images
    Toronto's high score for stability means it's a peaceful place to call home.
  • 3 3. Vancouver, Canada
    ronniechua via Getty Images
    Of the top 10 cities, Vancouver scored highest on culture and environment, which means it has great weather, food, sporting opportunities and more.
  • 2 2. Vienna, Austria
    RossHelen via Getty Images
    Vienna's small population and low crime rates make it an ideal city, the report says.
  • 1 1. Melbourne, Australia
    Onfokus via Getty Images
    Melbourne's perfect 100's in health care, education and infrastructure helped it land the top spot for the seventh year in a row.

