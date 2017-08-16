None Of The 10 Best Cities To Live In The World Are In The U.S.

Donald Trump’s policies are partly the reason that none of the 10 most liveable cities in the world are in the U.S., according to a new report from The Economist Intelligence Unit.

The research group’s annual Global Liveability Report ranks 140 cities based on how comfortable it is to live there, scoring them on 30 factors including crime rates, quality of health care and even weather.

Melbourne topped the list for the seventh year in a row thanks to stellar scores for infrastructure ― the quality of roads, housing, etc. ― and education. Cities in Australia and Canada took six of the top 10 spots.

Meanwhile, the best-performing U.S. city was Honolulu in 17th place, a spokeswoman for The Economist told HuffPost. Scores for U.S. cities have dropped recently, the report says, citing protests related to Trump’s policies and actions and “a number of deaths of black people at the hands of police officers.”

Because the rankings favor safety and stability, European cities like Manchester and Stockholm have fallen, too, due to terrorist attacks.

In general, winners are “mid-sized cities in wealthier countries with a

relatively low population density,” the report says. While not in the top 10, cities like Reykjavik, Amsterdam and Budapest had improved scores this year.