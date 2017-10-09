Most Viral CAPS Saves

The CAPS parachute design became certified with the FAA, achieving certification in October 1998 together with the Cirrus SR20.

As of 16 July 2017 there have been 72 CAPS Save Events, accounting for 148 lives in total. CAPS works and it saves lives.

A few of these CAPS deployments have had a lot of media exposure, with videos becoming viral, having been viewed by millions.

SAVE 1 - 7 January 2012, A SR22 Descended Into Water Near Andros Island, Bahamas

Mr. McLaughlin, an Alabama physician was flying his Cirrus from Miami to Haiti for volunteer medical work, accompanied by his then 25-year-old daughter Elaine.

About 45 minutes into the flight, however, trouble struck. The oil pressure began to drop from mid 40 psi into the 30 psi range, causing the pilot to send a distress signal to the Coast Guard officials that their engine was going down.

They were only a few miles off the coast of Andros Island where he had intended to make an emergency landing.

But the oil pressure continued to drop until it bottomed out, the engine seized and the propeller froze.

He programmed the plane to a glide speed and then, at 2,000 feet, pulled the plane's parachute.

https://www.wired.com/2012/01/pilot-uses-airplane-parachute-after-engine-quits-over-bahamas/

The plane came to an abrupt halt, then it hanged directly on a parachute looking down at the water, and continued on, at a speed of about 17 miles per hour until they splashed the water.

http://alabamamedicine.org/splash-down-in-haiti-and-saving-lives-with-richard-mcglaughlin-m-d/

Despite thinking the worst, the two were not hurt and were picked from the water by U.S. Coast Guard and Bahamian rescuers.

SAVE 2 - 25 January 2015, Seattle Pilot Deploys Plane Parachute And Lands In Ocean Near Maui

A Seattle pilot was uninjured after the plane a SR22 he was flying had to be ditched several hours into his flight to Hawaii. The plane, which took off from Tracy, CA on Sunday, had equipment issues and ended up in the waters northeast of Maui, according to officials with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incredible ordeal was captured on video. The pilot, Louis Morton, was rescued by a nearby Holland America cruise ship. Holland America representatives said Morton is a pilot for The Flight Academy, which is based out of Seattle, Washington.

Source: https://patch.com/california/livermore/footage-pilot-who-took-norcal-safe-after-ditching-plane-near-maui-0

John Fiscus of The Flight Academy told Patch, “Although the aircraft had adequate reserves for the flight and fuel remaining at the time of the parachute deployment, the remaining fuel was unable to reach the engine for unknown reasons.”

https://patch.com/california/livermore/footage-pilot-who-took-norcal-safe-after-ditching-plane-near-maui-0

SAVE 3 - 3 November 2015, Ex WalMart CEO Lands On A Main Road In Fayetteville, Arkansas

William Simon, a former CEO of Walmart, took off on Tuesday morning 3 November 2015 in a Cirrus SR-22T from an airport in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The flight was headed southwest, toward Waco, Texas. Not long after takeoff its oil system failed, and the pilot made a U-turn back to Drake Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas to attempt landing.

Close to the ground, he decided he wasn’t going to make it all the way to the runway, and he pulled the plane’s chute that allowed a safe descent onto a road.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3302941/Moment-multi-millionaire-former-Wal-Mart-CEO-escapes-death-private-plane-parachutes-safety-crash-landing-Arkansas-high-school.html

The plane deployed its parachute at about 2,200 feet and then landed on a highway. As it came down it collided with a pickup truck being driven by a 30-year-old woman. The three men in the plane and the woman were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

http://www.newson6.com/story/30439500/pilot-who-made-emergency-parachute-landing-trained-in-tulsa

SAVE 4 - March 5, 2016, Cirrus Save Of Father And Daughter On Long Island

The Cirrus SR22 aircraft lost engine power as it approached a runway at Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

The pilot, Louis Obergh, said the plane’s engine quit, he deployed the parachute and it came down on a grassy area in front of the Pall Corporation building in a small industrial park in Hauppauge, about eight miles from their final destination.

The emergency landing was captured on video by a nearby surveillance camera.

http://nypost.com/2016/03/05/planes-parachute-saves-dad-daughter-from-disaster/

The small plane Louis Obergh was piloting with his daughter inside lost engine power about 2,000 feet in the sky.

After the pilot pulled the pulled the ceiling lever that releases the parachute they plummeted for about 30 seconds before hitting the lawn area.

https://www.planeandpilotmag.com/article/proof/#.Wb_OFmf_qU4

Obergh only suffered a minor scratch to his forehead, his daughter was uninjured.

