mother!: A Biblical Allegory, A Religious Critique, or Misogynist Bullsh*t?

Bravo to Darren Aronofsky and his marketing team! For all of us suckers out there, they totally baited us for about a year with super mysterious teasers, posters, and vague, generic plot summaries. But everyone knows Aronofsky’s work is far from generic, so naturally we were itching to see what it was he really had in store. This marketing tactic (and my undying fandom for Jennifer Lawrence) completely worked on me: I was front and center at an early screening for mother! the day before it was officially released in the US. Well, I wasn’t front and center . . . but close enough!

But what to say about such a puzzling film? Aronofsky certainly has said a lot now that the secret is out for the world to see. He says a lot of stuff about the Bible and about the human relationship with the Earth. That’s definitely all there on the screen—particularly in the less than subtle credits: Lawrence is credited as mother, Javier Bardem is Him, Michelle Pfeifer is woman, Ed Harris is man. (What a cast!) Even Cain and Abel make an appearance to fight to the death. Bardem’s Him begs mother to “forgive” the psychotic crowd after they kill and eat her baby. This is probably the most obvious reference to the Bible in the film—mother gives birth to a son that a crowd of strangers are exalted upon seeing. They are so in awe of him, in fact, that they must consume his body and his blood. Lawrence’s character—as probably all loving mothers (and Lawrence’s character is nothing if not loving) would be—is outraged. HE implores her to forgive them. What would Jesus do? Forgive! In fact, he asks his followers to consume his body and blood (metaphorically, of course).

Throughout the film, we see people take advantage of the world Lawrence’s character has created. People encroach upon it, love it, and seem almost incapable of leaving—many compliment its beauty even as they are destroying it. We can all see what Aronofsky is playing at here: as humans, we multiply across the world, we love it by dedicating parks to it, by claiming it as our own, and then we proceed to rip down the trees that grow, gouge oil out of the earth, and drain water from the rivers.

Initially I walked out in awe of Aronofsky’s audacity. Was he really saying, at the risk of offending all religious peoples in the world, that the great Creator will give only for the sake of praise and willing to destroy if He does not receive it?

Aronofsky’s film is not necessarily wrong in his portrayal of mankind’s treatment of the Earth, but that seems to be the biggest problem with the movie! It offers no possibility of solution in return of our dedicating two hours of our lives to watching it. In fact, we are helpless. The Earth is helpless. God will just extract what He needs in order to start the entire process over again. We can gather this from the burning woman in the beginning, to Lawrence’s burning at the climax, to the new woman who echoes Lawrence’s first lines at the end. Humans will make the same mistakes, Earth will suffer again and again, and God—if you believe in that sort of thing—will let it happen.

This film shows our—that is, if we are represented by Michelle Pfeifer, Ed Harris, and the other uninvited guests—locus of control as something completely out of our hands. The people come to mother’s house in the hopes to glimpse and be touched by HIM. It seems as if they are incapable of listening to mother’s pleas to respect the house she has worked so hard to restore and, by her own admission, it seems they can only leave if HE tells them to go. The audience witnesses this—mother tears through the house, politely asking, begging, then screaming at people to leave. Even when there is a violent raid, even when mother is holding a lighter over the oil, the people will not retreat. Bardem’s character never tells them to leave and, therefore, they stay to be pepper sprayed, trampled, and eventually burned.

Aronofsky’s film perhaps shocks, but it does not challenge. The God character is a man, Michelle Pfeifer appears only after we see a wound on Ed Harris’s rib, and Earth is represented by a woman. Pfeifer is hostile—rather than seeking allegiance or friendship with the only other woman in her midst, she alienates her. She makes fun of her sexuality, blaming mother for the lacking intimacy with HIM. Pfeifer’s character accuses mother of not being sexy enough; but the introductory shot is of Lawrence in a see-through white nightgown. In fact, the shadow of her nipples is center screen.

So, yet again, we have another film on the big screen that pits beautiful women against each other. Pfeifer is extremely sexual, made an object by the camera. Lawrence keeps her autonomy—the camera rarely films her from the back and generally focuses on her face—but she is the one who dies at the end, and is almost fluidly interchanged for another beautiful brunette woman.

Aronofsky certainly has a penchant for young, beautiful women: Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman in Black Swan, Emma Watson as a character who is not actually in the Bible in his rendition of the biblical Noah, and now Jennifer Lawrence in mother!. Natalie Portman is sexually assaulted, Mila Kunis is overtly sexual, Emma Watson is saved from infertility by a much older man, and Jennifer Lawrence conceives a baby after an uncomfortably violent-turned-passionate encounter and later has her clothes ripped open by an angry horde. Let us also remember that Aronofsky sought out Lawrence to play the part of the wife of an artist and then later commenced dating her after she filmed a particularly traumatizing and difficult film. Interesting.

But never mind that, let’s look at mother’s character. She offers HIM undying love and support, rebuilding the house that we come to find out was HIS former home. Mother and the house seem to be connected—the house has a gaping, vaginal opening that bleeds periodically (violently right before the baby is born and then killed), she seems to be synchronized with its heartbeat. So the house that mother is so connected to isn’t even her own. The Earth does not even belong to the character who seems to represent Mother Earth. It belongs to Bardem’s character; mother is restoring it as a favor to HIM, as an act of love to HIM.

At the end, mother looks at HIM with her dying eyes and says, “You never loved me. You only loved how much I loved you.” And she’s right. Bardem’s character extracts the gemstone and restarts the whole process—with a different woman. Lawrence’s rendition of mother has finally realized his greed, so he replaces her with another woman who will be able to love him for the length of the story we just witnessed.

In the end, we are left with no hope. There is no hope that anything will turn out any differently—we saw the burning woman in the opening shot. Bardem’s character shows no remorse, only an earnest to be loved. No solutions are offered here. Lawrence’s final act of autonomy is punished by her violent death and futile efforts to end the pain for . . . wait, who is she attempting to end the pain for? Women. The woman who burned in the beginning, herself who burns at the climax, the woman who will burn next.