Mother Of Three Explains What Makes A 'Good Mom' In Viral Post

A Kansas City’s mom viral Facebook post answers an important question: What does it take to be a good mother?

On Wednesday, Karen Johnson, a HuffPost blogger and the mom of three behind The 21st Century SAHM (stay-at-home mom), wrote a Facebook post that’s resonating with many parents. In it, Johnson wrote about the many different types of “good” moms.

“My house is never clean. Like ever,” she wrote. “I have friends (with kids) whose houses are spotless. Are they better mothers than me? Nope. Am I a better mother than them? Nope.”

Johnson then compared moms who are “yellers” and moms who are quiet, along with mothers who breastfeed and mothers who bottle-feed. She also mentioned Muslim moms, Christian moms and moms who practice no religion as well as moms in the LGBTQ community. What do they all have in common according to Johnson? They’re all “good mothers.”

“So how about this? Can we all climb down off judgmental mountain for a second? And just support one another?” Johnson wrote. “And just say, ‘Hey, motherhood is hard. You’re doing a good job. Raising kids can knock the wind out of a person. You got this.’”

Johnson told HuffPost she felt motivated to write the post, which has been shared more than 324,000 times as of Thursday, because she’s “so tired” of the hate and judgment moms face.

“I have been blasted for drinking a glass of wine, having a messy house, not watching my kids well enough and being a helicopter parent,” she told HuffPost. “We are all just doing our best and want to hear and believe that we are doing a good job. So wouldn’t it be better to just give each other some grace and support?”

When asked why she thought her post struck a chord, Johnson said many parents probably could have used the words of encouragement.