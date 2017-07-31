The first footage from “Mother!” ― a project shrouded in secrecy ― is here at last.

The latest movie helmed by “Requiem for a Dream” and “Black Swan” director Darren Aronofsky, the new “Mother!” teaser features his girlfriend, Jennifer Lawrence, pacing around a well-appointed home while ominous voices ring out.

Per a statement from Paramount, the most we know about the film’s plot is this: “A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.” That couple is presumably played by Javier Bardem and Lawrence, who is heard shouting “you’re insane!” and “murderer!” in the teaser.

The film also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris, Domhnall Gleeson, Kristen Wiig and Amanda Warren. Aronofsky has been unveiling cryptic promotional materials via his Twitter and Instagram accounts, including this poster: