Mothers Don't Give A F*ck About Your "Right" To Automatic Weapons

ABC News

We all woke to the same news: A mass shooting at an outdoor festival in Las Vegas. My shock lasted less than 30 seconds, my sadness about the same, then I went right into pure anger. Pure anger at the shooter, who’ s motive at this time we know little about? No. Pure anger at the in NRA. Pure anger at our legislators who have only increased accessibility to guns since Sandy Hook.

Last weekend, I went to my first outdoor music festival. It was right down the road. Right here in the middle of gun country. Middle Tennessee. I put up with the heat and my dislike of crowds. My 16-year-old daughter was there too. It was one of those weekends: one of the rare ones where my husband, my nearly grown kid, and I shared an experience that we equally enjoyed. Now it’s tainted. Now I feel fortunate, and that is a sickening and selfish feeling.

You know what else is tainted? Movie theaters. I took my daughter to one last year. The theater was the usual—dark, quiet. After we took our seats, she turned to me and whispered, “I have a feeling something bad is going to happen.” This after news of a theater shooting.

You know what is different about this mass shooting? Nothing. It is the “largest mass shooting in American history” just like the one before it, and the one before that. What is different is that you are seeing more anger expressed from women, especially mothers.

And this is why. We have no more f*cks to give. It comes down to the numbers. No, not the numbers about how we have more gun violence in this country than any other. Not the number that more people have already died from guns in the last 24 hours in America than the entire UK has in a year. It’s about numbers that are much more personal. The access to guns, the increase of their mass-casualty capabilities, and the NRA politicizing the 2nd Amendment is only increasing by the day while our days with our children, our days on earth, are decreasing. As that gap gets smaller and smaller, and we have less time to teach them how to protect themselves or how to deal with tragedy it becomes harder to breathe; so we yell.

I used to think it was of poor taste to go after gun control after a tragedy, especially so early on. “We need to have respect for those mourning.” “We need to wait on the reasons the shooter did this,” are the responses we usually hear. For me, that may have made more sense three mass shootings ago. If the victims’ families have gone public and begged for gun control, then that is the best way I can honor those who have died in the last week.

There are enough articles and essays outlining the history of the NRA, an organization that used to be for gun control, including how much money is locked up between them and our legislators. You can find the information everywhere: here and here and here and here.

But I’ll tell you this, if the NRA was packing the pockets of the Democratic legislators, I would feel the same goddamn way. This isn’t about political teams; it’s about lives. How many lives would not have been tragically cut short if this shooter, or any of the other shooters, had one less gun or one less round? Immediately after a tragedy like this--and we are oh so familiar with them now--people come up with, "We can't make these kinds of things make us fearful." Why the hell not? Fear is in our DNA. It saved us from sabertooth tigers and it made us leave England. Fear and anger motivate change. So what is more American than putting our foot down on an amendments that has been misused for decades? We will continue to ban together and yell and fight to take down a group with much more money and influence than we have. We have no other choice.

Because no one--NO ONE--should feel fortunate about coming home safe from school or a night out with friends.