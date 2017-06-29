Mind control – an alien taking over a human mind -- is a familiar theme in science fiction. Some recent studies show that mothers’ minds are altered during pregnancy and after birth. My mother always said she was different after having kids. Now medical science has proof she was right. Pregnancy and the birth of a child leads to neural remodeling – sort of a rewiring in the brain.

Your brain is composed of gray and white matter. White matter makes up most of the interior of the brain and the spinal cord. The gray matter, or cortex, is a thin layer on the outside of the brain about three millimeters thick. It functions in awareness, memory, perception, thought and attention.

A recent study has documented that a woman’s gray matter changes significantly after the birth of a child. The process might be related to the increases in hormones observed during pregnancy. These changes include structural changes in areas of the brain’s cortex involved in social cognition, enhancing the woman’s ability to detect and perceive the feelings of others.

The study involved scanning the brains of twenty-five first-time mothers before they became pregnant and then again within months after childbirth. Researchers performed the same brain scans on a similar group of women who were never pregnant. In the group of mothers, these scans revealed a loss of gray matter in distinct areas. Does this mean mothers lose their minds? Maybe, but not in the way you may think.

The reason for the loss of gray matter is not fully understood, but it may be an adaptation that puts more emphasis on mothering and nurturing behavior. This could lead to more attention placed on the needs of the baby, bonding behaviors or the recognition of social threats.

Mothers’ brains keep their new gray matter structure for at least two years after birth. This suggests that the changes are part of an adaptive process for mothers during the baby’s most vulnerable years: if a mother’s brain is rewired to help her be more nurturing and empathetic, the baby is more likely to stay safe and healthy.

Brain scans of the new mothers showed activity in certain areas of the mother’s brain when they were shown pictures of their child. There was less activity in these areas of the mother’s brain when they were shown pictures of someone else’s baby. When mothers were given a survey to gauge their emotional attachment to their babies, women with larger changes in their gray matter had a greater degree of attachment.

Pregnancy is a time of great change in a woman’s body. It makes sense that a woman’s brain would change when she becomes a mother. New parents need many new skills to take care of their children. One wonders if this is an evolutionary event that serves to protect offspring and insure the propagation of the species. Future research will undoubtedly address this and other remaining questions. In the meantime, we are all thankful for our mothers losing their minds.