We had never met. But I knew him through his music.

Sounds are the universal language and say so much more than the words they imply. Their tone, their absence, their agony, their joy, it’s all there within the melody.

So with the agonizing news that came yesterday about the death by apparent suicide of Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, a band whose albums I have all of and whose songs were true companions during some of my darkest moments, I felt immediately numb.

This numbness took me back to the feeling of hopelessness I felt when I read that Robin Williams, the most memorable actor from my childhood days as Mork from Ork, committed suicide.

An absolute tragedy for so many.

But such an unnecessary loss of human life.

I do not claim to have known either of them personally, but from a distance as a fan who was in awe by their performances and accepted them as the person they felt safe sharing with the world.

Utter pain and helplessness is what caused them to leave this earth. Extreme loneliness and perhaps a feeling of overwhelming, sensationalized living which to them never felt real.

I recall a quote circling after the passing of Robin Williams that said: “I used to think the worst thing in life was to end up all alone, it’s not. The worst thing in life is to end up with people that make you feel all alone.”

Isn’t it common, though, that the persona most project into the world is only a fraction of the ‘who’ they really are deep inside?

As a coach, I ask myself:

’How could we reach these people who are contemplating suicide and let them know just how much the matter, before it’s too late?’

‘How can we allow them the space to be who they really are, how they’re really feeling whether that be vulnerable, hurting or sad?’

The answer is, we can listen, be present and be curious about the person behind the person in all of our interactions. I believe there are no coincidences and when we are faced with someone close who we know are not as they appear to be, it is our responsibility to help them feel heard, help them feel safe, help them feel like they matter.

We may not have all the answers, but by being present, without judgement and without criticism, we allow ourselves to make a difference in their lives at that moment. Maybe the simple space you hold for them, the calm and caring you presented before them will allow them the moment to see there is more to life than just the emptiness, hurt and devastating feelings.

Loneliness is an epidemic and growing ever greater as social media, which is meant to bring us closer together, helps to alienate people from real life interactions. Connecting in person to actually having 1:1 conversations with people.

Maybe you recognize yourself retreating from social gatherings and instead fill your time with the ‘busyness’ of the happenings online.

This goes against our true nature.

Humans by nature are social.

We are meant to band in communities.

But the fact is, while social media connects us, it’s also a means to divide us.

My prayer and wish for you is that you can be present in the moment with whomever you are with.

That by doing so we can allow the space for them to truly show up as who they really are, not as someone they ‘think’ you want them to be.

That you can be aware of your surroundings and reach out to those you feel a connection with. Having a connection, a deeper connection, a connection that allows you to BE the real you, yes the real you with all your flaws, imperfect makeup application, the real you with opinions and triggers and pains and hurts and past sins and past dreams, to be accepted, supported and heard.

Your life matters.

To more people than you can ever imagine.

Rest in peace, Chester.

In power and love,