Mourning The Passing of One Of Boxing's Greatest Warriors

The boxing world lost a great champion and one heck of an interesting character with the passing of Jake LaMotta at the age of 95.

LaMotta was one of the greatest middleweights of all time, a former champion with incredible toughness and an iron chin. The amount of punishment he was able to take seemed otherworldly, with the best example coming in the last of his six fights with the greatest fighter of all time – Sugar Ray Robinson – on February 14, 1951.

This fight would come to be known as the St Valentine’s Day Massacre for its bloody brutality, and despite being pummeled practically into oblivion, LaMotta somehow stayed on his feet as the referee mercifully called off the contest in the 13th round.

Always quick with a witty line, LaMotta once quipped about Robinson – his best and most famous opponent – “I fought ‘Sugar’ so often I almost got diabetes.”

But for as great as he was to watch in the ring because of his violent, aggressive style, Jake LaMotta was not a man without faults. The former champ had a criminal conviction for introducing men to an underaged girl at a club he owned in Miami and he admitted to “taking a dive” against Billy Fox as a favor to the mafia.

That was part of the allure of Jake LaMotta, though: the fact that he wasn’t a Saint.

The general public saw that for themselves clear as day in Martin Scorsese’s movie about LaMotta’s life, “Raging Bull,” starring Robert DeNiro. “Raging Bull,” contained very dark material, showing the champ for everything he was, warts and all. The film served as a look not just at the life of the champ, but as a window into his tortured soul. To this day, it remains widely praised as one of the greatest motion pictures ever made and Deniro’s performance is generally thought to be one of Hollywood’s most iconic.

For as unbelievably tough as he was, though, even in his old age, Jake LaMotta unfortunately met the one opponent that even he couldn’t beat: father time.