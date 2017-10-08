Mourning what has not come to pass

Allowing our self to mourn those things that we anticipated happening in our lives, but which have not fully come to pass, allows us to engage with new possibilities that present themselves in their place.

Change is inevitable. As my guides say, change is 'how Life lives itself.' But in order to move on, we must first honor the process of letting go of 'what might have been' or 'what should have happened'.

Our body's lower chakras resonate with the Earth. The frequency of vibration within the Earth changes, and sometimes contributes to humanity causing major world events. It is both the vibration within the Earth and the ripples of change moving within the shared field of human consciousness that awaken personal patterns which have lain dormant deep within us.