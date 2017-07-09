Mouth-to-Mouth can Revive Overdose Victims Better than Narcan

Much ado has been made about Narcan as the primary way of reviving an opiate/opioid overdose victim. In fact, many believe it’s the only way to revive a heroin addict who has OD’d. But the truth is Narcan (naloxone) is not the only way to revive an opiate overdose, and in fact it may not be the best way.

Opiate overdoses are usually caused by respiratory failure. What is needed, even more than the amphetamine-like jolt to the system that Narcan provides, is air.

So the trick is to get the chest moving to get oxygen into the lungs. While almost no one has Narcan handy, everyone has a mouth, and that’s what you should use if someone OD’s in your presence. And even if you haven’t had CPR training, you can cup your hands and breathe your own air into the lungs of the OD victim.

Remember, lack of breathing is the cause of most heroin and painkiller deaths. But you can breathe for the victim. Pinch the victim’s nose closed, lips to mouth, blow into the person's mouth — just like a balloon — and observe the chest as it rises. Release and wait for the chest to fall. The average person breathes six to 10 times a minute, so replicate that and repeat — six to 10 breaths until the lungs are oxygenated while someone is calling 911. Or perform this modified version of CPR and call 911 yourself. Return and resume breathing until help arrives.