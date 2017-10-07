Movers and Shakers with Laurent Koscielny: born in the wrong place to play soccer, he became one of the best players of his generation

What caught my attention when I first met Laurent Koscielny was his discretion, his reserve and maturity. Beyond the success of this Arsenal soccer star and French national team player, he looked like a man whose life had not always been so easy on him. In fact in many ways Laurent was an outlier. Born in the wrong place to play soccer, with odds heavily stacked against him, he had a story to tell — one of fortitude and perseverance.

Moreover, when Laurent generously accepted to become an Epic ambassador and support Street League, a nonprofit organization in the UK which uses the power of football as a way to support disadvantaged young people, I knew I wanted to write about him and his very unique journey.

Who is the toughest player you have had to face in a game?

Drogba, without hesitation.

What is a typical day like for you?

Training session in the morning, go pick up my kids at school, look after them until the end of the afternoon, and then as many other parents: bath, dinner and reading before going to bed!

Where/which game did you experience your biggest setback?

The final of the Euro in France. It was a difficult time for us. Because it was an event that everyone expected in France. I think that overall it was a success, but ending with a defeat was very painful. There is always a bitter feeling of finishing an adventure like this in that way.

When you’re about to go out on the field, what do you think about?

When I go out on a field, I do not think much about it, once we're done with hand-tying ceremonies, I try to concentrate on my game and only on my game, to remind myself of the things I have to do during the match, I try to give the best of my team, to have the best result.

Why have you made it so far in your football career?

It is simply a progression, to be able to try every step, step by step, and to always make progress. My career was a bit different from typical a footballer, from a person who goes to a training center and attacks directly in First League. I first played in league 2, National, I went up in Ligue 1, I made Arsenal, then I played in the French national team. It was an atypical career, but I made strong choices in my career, and always thoughtful, that brought me where I am now. At the moment, I think I have made the right choices in my career, and I am proud of it!

Laurent, you’re the Captain of one of the largest football franchises in Europe: Arsenal. This is a far cry from your humble beginnings growing up in a village in central France. Are you living your dream?

From the very beginning my dream was to become a professional footballer. And yet, it was only later on in my youth that I realized that this dream could come true eventually. It has slowly but surely translated into reality until the very day I signed my first professional contract.

At that time, I was 16 or 17 years old, I just came from Tulle to Guingamp, where I signed my first contract as a professional player. And I then realized I could really do that amazing job.

Until then, the idea of playing as a professional footballer was only a mere dream, a sort of fantasy every child of my age could hope for. At that time, the only thing I was thinking about was to play soccer, play and play again. Enjoying myself, being with my friends and sharing quality time with them while playing soccer was all I was concerned about, like most children of my age would be. And then, the day I was told that I finally managed to integrate a soccer professional training center, this dream seemed immediately so close, within reach. Nothing could stop me.

Next came a lot of work, sacrifices, and rigor. I had to come a long way to make it to Arsenal. In fact, I come from afar, from a little city in the Center of France called Tulle, far away from the French capital, Paris. For us, and for every youth who lives there, it is always far more complicated to achieve what you want to achieve. There is no professional club around the place, no headhunter nearby who could have an interest in recruiting our youth. It is always more complicated and challenging. But with work, effort and abnegation, people can pursue their dream! I am the living proof that anything is possible and that life can bring you a lot more than you can expect.

This dream that you are talking about: did you cultivate it from an early age or was it something that appeared later?

As a young boy, I was a fan of some players, some teams. I had stars in mind, soccer players that I looked up to and was so admiring of. But sometimes you’re just not born in the right place, at the right time. You’re not born in the Paris region, where plenty of professional teams can recruit you, and so it is very hard to be perseverant and to feel the motivation necessary to pursue your dream. Then you go about looking to those youth from Paris, who can have an easy and direct access to those headhunters. Every day, a lot of Parisian players sign with professional clubs, and this is great! But here in Tulle, everything is far more complex. However, with lots of work and humility, everything can be accomplished.

Would you say that you had to double your efforts and work in comparison with other young aspiring footballers who lived in Paris and who had all those headhunters within their reach?

Definitely. Maybe back then I did not have the same talent as some of those players I am talking about, who knows? But what I do know, is that I had to work twice as hard as other players. Today I feel more grateful than envious or resentful, for this is also what enabled me to build up my career all those years.

I never gave up. I always kept in mind those three words that progressively came up in my mind as my career was evolving, and that today sum it up: humility, work, respect. Three words that made me become a professional player and continue to the stage I’ve reached during all those years.

Your first major contract (with En Avant de Guingamp) came when you were just 18! What was going through your mind upon hearing this? Did you immediately begin strategizing on how you could move through the league or were you just grateful for the opportunity to play as a pro?

You are always very happy when you sign your first professional contract. It is the beginning of the adventure! But it is only a first step. Back then, I can remember, many people around me were warning me on what this early career would imply. They all said: “the hardest part begins”.

Because very often and especially at that age, you tend to think that having achieved such a goal as to sign a professional contract, you can easily rest on your laurels. You may think that now that you are a professional player, everything is going to be much easier, although it is all the contrary. It is just the start! You must work harder, and provide even more efforts than ever.

More work, self-sacrifice, during the training session, during the games. Every new stage is a new challenge. I was so happy to sign in my training club in Guingamp. But the three years that followed were the hardest in my life, with so many ups and downs. It was not easy every day; I have suffered through some difficult times. But this has not made me dwell on it.

At the beginning, the coach with whom I played would trust me because he was the one who recruited me in the professional team. But as time passed, there had been changes of coaches, new recruits, and my time on the soccer field started to decrease…

I did not play much, and more than ever I had to challenge myself, work even harder. And make career choices, too. For a young boy just starting his career, it can be really hard, stressful, harsh. Sometimes also discouraging. Fortunately I was surrounded by amazing people who offered me the best advice for the rest of my career.

Afterwards, when I started to earn money, there was also this new responsibility that came along. Fortunately, my mother was always behind me and supported me to save some money, because a sporting career can go very quickly. Once you are 35 or older, soccer is over for you. You have to figure out something new to do with your life to carry on living and working. Because there are still many years to come!

So as soon as I was 18 years old, I started saving money to provide for myself and my family.

What role did your mother have in your career?

My mother has always been behind me to support me. And still today, she is very present in my life, for me and my family. My father too, obviously, but regarding everything that was related to soccer, my mother had a very important part in everything I could undertake: on a financial, personal or professional perspective. For my future overall. She is and has always been an essential figure in my career and life: a guardian angel.

You’ve credited your father, Bernard, to keeping you down to earth by reminding you to always remember where you came from. How do you stay true to your roots? What actions do you take in your personal, professional and family life to make sure the fame and fortune doesn’t get the best of you?

My father, and that was a big asset for me, understood very well the world of soccer. He knew what could happen if I did not keep my feet grounded. Fortunately, he always kept an eye on me and remained always present to advise me on the choices I wanted to make. I think I have been very lucky. I received a very good education, both from my parents and my siblings. They all taught me essential values. And today, it is my turn to transmit those to my children.

Today, I have two kids, but everything is different for them. We live in a very big city, London, where everything can be within easy reach. And at the same time, there are some moments where I still need to resource myself, find my energy, and relax in my region, my village, return to my roots, where I have met all my friends and where my family lives. I need this peaceful environment, so I can recharge my batteries and boost my energy, while being with them and share quality time with them. It can come down with days together, restaurants, family dinners, simple moments in life that enable me to stay grounded.

You talk a lot about your children. Were they also part of the teachings you received to evolve in your career?

Definitely! My children helped me move forward in life. Now, even more than my father, I know this world of soccer. So I try my best to promote such values to my children, values that are so important to me, to enable them to evolve and grow up in a professional world but also in their everyday life. Working on teaching them those values is a learning process for me as well. When my children become a woman, a man, I hope to be able to look back and recognize that I equipped them with the same best values that allowed me to thrive and succeed in life, to go so far on a professional, personal or familial points of view. And above all that; to be happy.

What are your predictions going into the 2018 World Cup in Russia? Who will be the toughest team to beat?

There will always be the Greatest Nations who will meet for these tournaments: Brazil, World Champion, with a very good generation. They are impressive teams, Nations who every two years meet for those competitions and always end up with a place in semi-finals.

What is the greatest lessons you’ve learned as the Captain of a professional football team? Are you a natural leader or follower? Which do you prefer?

When I was young, I very rarely captained my team. To be the leader of your team is not an easy thing. I had to work tremendously during years, either on the field or outside of it. I had to work a lot on myself, because I am a very introverted person, very calm, who reflects before speaking. I worked hard to fit in leader shoes, to be the leader I was expected to be, to fit the role I was given. I am not a natural follower either, I would consider myself an observer. I observe, I analyze, and then I act accordingly.

Do you have a story to share with us?

With the team in Arsenal, we always have the same ritual before a game: the person who put on the cuff on Captain arm is attributed the role of “Kit Man”, the one who cares for all the players’ stuffs. This tradition is de rigueur in the club, and it is very important for me both as a player and Captain to maintain and carry on this tradition.

France or the UK?

Hum! France.

Ronaldo or Messi?

Messi.

“Ignorance is bliss” or “knowledge is power?”

“Knowledge is power”

Defender or striker?

Defender.

Premier League or Champions League?