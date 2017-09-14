Movie Review. American Assassin: Good Film

Michael Keaton again reigns. He steals scenes by turning away from the camera and adding humor when his nails are pulled out in his torture sequence is about counterterrorism. The back story of the CIA, FBI. Whatever. Keaton runs a boot camp for training counterterrorist. His men will go battle against terrorists who are plotting to start a World War. A nuke has been stolen and Keaton and Company are going to get it. His company includes a charming Dlyan O’Brien who at 23 leads the novice pack and who has survived the death of his fiancée by terrorists in front of him. O’Brien has the sensitive good looks of a young Tony Perkins and a similar intensity. Taylor Kitsch is the villain and great fun to watch. These three are ordered around by Sanaa Lathan who is Boss Lady and, my, it is refreshing to have a woman tell men what to do. Especially these men. Well, they don’t always listen to her or to Michael Keaton who is top dog under her. O’Brien is the puppy of the pack who saves the day by disobeying orders. Shiva Negar plays a double agent who switches sides more often than her undies.