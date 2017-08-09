Moving From Distraction to Purposeful in Life

Life is full of distraction. Pare down to what really matters in life. Fill yourself with what brings joy and what you value.

In a world over saturated with stuff, how aware are we of what really matters to us? When our attention bounces from one thing to the next, how much time does that leave for us to connect with ourselves?

We often move in to zombie mode, where we go through the motions of life and do the same thing over and over by default. Now, many are claiming this isn’t enough in life. They are searching for a way of life that fills the emptiness inside. To stop feeling like a shell. They want to start living again. To start living, we have to tune in and choose consciously.

The distractions are everywhere, but a few moments of tuning in can lead to shifts in your life that create powerful changes. Start somewhere and learn more and more.

During everyday tasks like eating and bathing, take a few moments to be fully present. Really taste the food. Smell the soap. Feel the water splashing your face. Check in with your feelings every so often and notice how your body responds physically.

Notice what you value. Look around your house and office and purge the items that have no meaning or use to you. You will be surprised how much stuff has accumulated that you never use or really don’t like. Do you love that shirt or did you buy it because it was a good deal? If there are tasks/chores that are really not your thing, consider having someone else do it if you can. Or try to find a way to break it up and inject some fun into it in the meantime. For example, I really do not like to clean and I will hire someone to do it for me. In the meantime, I take 20 minutes to clean something. Some days I do more if I feel like it. Breaking it up makes it easier to tolerate and gets it done.

Once you start choosing the day-to-day tasks, the bigger ones will follow naturally. You will notice your perspective changes about relationships in your life. Maybe one has increased in importance as you realized how special and meaningful it is to you. Maybe another needs to be let go because it tears you down. Your career may not be as fulfilling as you had led yourself to believe. Maybe you want to move across the country.

Your yearnings and desires will arise and become obvious. You’ll wonder how you missed it or why it took you so long to realize. Remember, the distractions diverted your attention. You were not ready to “see”.

Oftentimes distractions are resistance or a means to protect ourselves in some way. By not “seeing” we continue in the sameness of life. When we “see” we are led to make changes. Change scares us, or at least our Ego, because we step into the unknown. It’s hard to protect ourselves against the unknown and that sends Ego into hypermode. Yet, the unknown is where you will find the life you desire. That is where you have to go if you want to inject the spark back into life.