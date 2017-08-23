Mr. Vegas Collaborate With EDM Top DJ Hardwell On His Much Anticipated EP

International reggae artist Mr. Vegas collaborated with top EDM DJ Hardwell and Harry Fong on his highly anticipated new EP. Mr. Vegas was approached by the European based DJ to work together on a song, and he grabbed at the opportunity to expand his audience by tapping into the EDM scene and adjacent markets. With this latest move, Mr. Vegas boldly integrates his message of living life out loud.

Earlier this year Mr. Vegas was asked to join DJ Hardwell for a live performance preview of it at Ultra Festival in Miami to reach listeners that dig the sound ahead of the official drop. Once fans got the word, it also caught the attention of some crossover audiences and has so far received a warm welcome by bass house enthusiasts. A week before the scheduled release of Hardwell's first dancehall inspired single "Badam" featuring Mr. Vegas, the track was leaked, the EP official release is set for late August, ‘Hardwell On Air’ premieres August 25th.