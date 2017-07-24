MSNBC Makes Network History With Stretch Of No. 1 Cable Ratings

For the first time, MSNBC spent five consecutive weekdays as the most-watched cable network in prime time, bringing in more total viewers than its top news rivals, Fox News and CNN, and all other cable channels, according to Nielsen.

MSNBC has traditionally surpassed CNN in ratings but fallen behind Fox News’ dominating prime-time lineup that for years featured Bill O’Reilly at 8 p.m. Eastern time, followed by Megyn Kelly at 9 p.m., leading into Sean Hannity at 10 p.m.

Fox News took second place for the week, Nielsen reported, with MSNBC averaging 2.34 million viewers for July 17-21 and Fox News averaging 2.25 million.

While MSNBC has bested Fox News in weekday prime-time total viewers in the past ― once in May 2017 and previously in September 2012 ― last week was the first time the network was the No. 1 most-watched network during weekday prime time in all of cable television. Weekday prime time refers to shows airing from 8 to 11 p.m. Monday to Friday.