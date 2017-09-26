MTA Launches It’s Own Version of Uber Pool Called “The Bus”

Move over Uber, there’s a new ride in town.
Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo together with Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Metropolitan Transit Authority presented New Yorkers with their own version of Uber Pool — the public bus.
It works like this:
- You and other riders like you, all headed in the same direction, wait at a pickup point along a route.
- When the bus arrives, just get on, pay, and the bus keeps going.
- The bus will make more stops, picking up additional riders along your route.
- Get out when you want to.
It’s so easy.
City bus drivers get medical and dental benefits, a pension, and time-and-a-half compensation for overtime work.
A ride-sharing service that doesn’t undermine worker’s rights? Disruptive.
