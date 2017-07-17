MTA Portraits Is Something You Didn't Know You Need

Since I was a little boy, I loved watching people. I loved watching people on television. I loved watching people in movies. I loved watching people in public. You could say that there is a sense of voyeurism about my life, and I’m not afraid to share it with you. I will go as far to tell you that I take portraits of people and post them to my Instagram account daily on the subway hoping they won’t notice. Sometimes they do, but I have never been confronted by anyone. The goal is to get the most candid shot possible with the subject not knowing that I am taking their photo.

Here are some examples of my work. Usually the titles of the pieces are lyrics from songs that I’m listening to at the moment when the portrait is taken.

Oh Face A post shared by Weston Ashley (@mtaportraits) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Miserable A post shared by Weston Ashley (@mtaportraits) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Down and Out A post shared by Weston Ashley (@mtaportraits) on May 31, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Harry Potter Trio A post shared by Weston Ashley (@mtaportraits) on May 30, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Persnickety A post shared by Weston Ashley (@mtaportraits) on May 31, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Tourists A post shared by Weston Ashley (@mtaportraits) on May 31, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Grant Me The Serenity A post shared by Weston Ashley (@mtaportraits) on May 30, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

She Don't Give A Fuck A post shared by Weston Ashley (@mtaportraits) on May 30, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Oh My! A post shared by Weston Ashley (@mtaportraits) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

It’s an exhilarating feeling knowing you might get caught but I know my photography rights, and I am allowed to take any photograph in any public area. I have more portraits on my phone than are on my Instagram account which I will be uploading in bulk soon.

