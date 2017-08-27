With a Swish Swish of the calendar, the MTV Video Music Awards are once again upon us.

Since its inception in 1984, the annual show has kicked off awards season with a wild bang, during the show and on the red carpet alike (think Britney Spears kissing Madonna, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in all denim), and this year was no exception.

Stars arrived on the blue carpet Sunday wearing sparkly, provocative versions of their Sunday best. Jared Leto stole everyone’s sparkle in a sequined cape, while Lorde did it up right in a strapless, pale Monique Lhullier purple gown with a gorgeous, fully-feathered skirt and a half-updo.

Check out all the looks below, from outrageous to really outrageous.