The 1987 MTV VMAs Were All About Big Hair And Glitter

Over the years, the MTV Video Music Awards have become one of the entertainment industry’s most exciting nights.

It’s always been about spontaneity, having fun and portraying a fresh, youthful attitude ― the show never took itself too seriously ― and when it came to the red carpet, attendees seemed to follow the “anything goes” mantra. (They still do, just ask Miley Cyrus.)

That was exactly the case in 1987 at MTV’s 4th annual VMAs, when stars like Paula Abdul, Steven Tyler, Howie Mandel and Run-D.M.C. hit up the show. Judging by the red carpet photos, pretty much everyone got the glitter and/or big hair memo.

That night, Peter Gabriel swept the show, taking home 10 awards ― he still holds the record for most Moonmen won at a single ceremony ― including the Video Vanguard award and the coveted Video of the Year.

In anticipation of Sunday night’s show, hosted by Katy Perry, we’re taking a look back at the early years. Scroll through for a glimpse of the award show back in 1987:

David Coverdale of Whitesnake with girlfriend Tawny Kitaen George Rose via Getty Images

Cher and Rob Camilletti Barry King via Getty Images

Whitesnake George Rose via Getty Images

REO Speedwagon Ron Galella via Getty Images

Michelle Phillips and Herbie Hancock Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Paula Abdul George Rose via Getty Images

Huey Lewis Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Kenny Loggins George Rose via Getty Images

Robert "Bobcat" Goldthwait George Rose via Getty Images

Justine Bateman and Nikki Scorsese Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Run-D.M.C. Barry King via Getty Images

Moon Unit Zappa and Katie Wagner George Rose via Getty Images

"Weird Al" Yankovic George Rose via Getty Images

Howie Mandel George Rose via Getty Images

Steven Tyler Barry King via Getty Images

