The 1987 MTV VMAs Were All About Big Hair And Glitter

And Peter Gabriel took home a whole lot of Moonmen.

By Julia Brucculieri

Over the years, the MTV Video Music Awards have become one of the entertainment industry’s most exciting nights. 

It’s always been about spontaneity, having fun and portraying a fresh, youthful attitude ― the show never took itself too seriously ― and when it came to the red carpet, attendees seemed to follow the “anything goes” mantra. (They still do, just ask Miley Cyrus.) 

That was exactly the case in 1987 at MTV’s 4th annual VMAs, when stars like Paula Abdul, Steven Tyler, Howie Mandel and Run-D.M.C. hit up the show. Judging by the red carpet photos, pretty much everyone got the glitter and/or big hair memo. 

That night, Peter Gabriel swept the show, taking home 10 awards ― he still holds the record for most Moonmen won at a single ceremony ― including the Video Vanguard award and the coveted Video of the Year. 

In anticipation of Sunday night’s show, hosted by Katy Perry, we’re taking a look back at the early years. Scroll through for a glimpse of the award show back in 1987:

  • David Coverdale of Whitesnake with girlfriend Tawny Kitaen
    George Rose via Getty Images
  • Cher and Rob Camilletti
    Barry King via Getty Images
  • Whitesnake
    George Rose via Getty Images
  • REO Speedwagon
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Michelle Phillips and Herbie Hancock
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Paula Abdul
    George Rose via Getty Images
  • Huey Lewis
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Kenny Loggins
    George Rose via Getty Images
  • Robert "Bobcat" Goldthwait
    George Rose via Getty Images
  • Justine Bateman and Nikki Scorsese
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Run-D.M.C.
    Barry King via Getty Images
  • Moon Unit Zappa and Katie Wagner
    George Rose via Getty Images
  • "Weird Al" Yankovic
    George Rose via Getty Images
  • Howie Mandel
    George Rose via Getty Images
  • Steven Tyler
    Barry King via Getty Images

 

 

HP

 

Hit Backspace for a regular dose of pop culture nostalgia.

Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, HuffPost

CONVERSATIONS