Much More Than Lobbying: Networking And Advocacy Advice From Rabbi, Lobbyist, And Orthodox Spokesman, A. D. Motzen

“Legislators can't possibly know everything about every subject. They need knowledgeable, passionate advocates to help advise them. If you care about an issue, then you must be at the table otherwise you may be on the menu!”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Rabbi Motzen. I know that you are very busy. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

A.D.: I've lived in 6 cities in 3 countries. My father is an internationally acclaimed synagogue cantor, and my mother is a special education teacher. I take after both of them. I started out pursuing an economics degree, but left Johns Hopkins after one semester to pursue degrees in Talmudic law from Ner Israel Rabbinical College. I later returned to Hopkins together with my wife (we attended classes together, but she had a higher GPA) to receive a masters in special education. I then combined my religious training, a passion for education and my own unique voice to serve as a spokesperson for the Orthodox Jewish community.

Yitzi: What exactly do you do? Are you, and I’m kidding here, essentially a Jewish lobbyist?

A.D.: Well, I'm Jewish and registered as a lobbyist in several states (my "client" is the Orthodox community), but most of my work is not lobbying. My job description is more like a combination of policy analyst, advocate, community organizer, fundraiser, spokesman, and educator.

From your joke, it seems like "lobbyist" has a negative connotation to many people, but it shouldn’t. The former managing partner of an international law firm once asked me for advice and said he knew he could trust me "because you are a successful lobbyist". He explained that a lobbyist always has to be honest with legislators, informing them of all the ramifications of a bill or amendment, otherwise, they will never listen to the lobbyist again. I had never thought of it before, but he was right.

What do I do? According to my kids, I spend my entire day on the phone and computer and bring them postcards from different cities each week. My official title is national director of state relations for Agudath Israel of America. Founded in 1922, Agudath Israel is a national Orthodox Jewish grassroots organization with branches across the country. The organization sponsors numerous projects and programs including camps, youth activities, job training, and senior services. I oversee the organization's government affairs activities in each state, and manage a national network of lay leaders and professional staff. Most of our advocacy work relates to education and religious liberty, but one of the things that makes us unique is that our public policy is directed by a rabbinic advisory committee, the Council of Torah Sages.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in this line of community work?

A.D.: Growing up as the son of a clergyman, I was always involved in some type of volunteer work in the Jewish community, but I never imagined myself taking a formal leadership position. I did well in school, but I wasn’t always the best behaved student and gave the rabbis many of their white hairs. It is ironic that I now represent those very same rabbis and their schools! One thing that I did even from a young age was speak out against injustice. That's what used to get me in trouble, but now I do it for living.

The path to my current job took many winding turns. At one time, I thought I would embark on a career in school administration, but then I was asked to lead a new Agudath Israel branch opening up in Cincinnati. They wanted me to focus on local community projects and spend a “little bit” of time at the statehouse. I started my job just as the Ohio General Assembly was in middle of debating a statewide school voucher program which was a top priority for my community. The bill passed, I caught the political bug, my region kept expanding, and the rest is history.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting projects you are working on now?

A.D.: Every day in my job is different, but one of the most unique programs sponsored by my organization is the Daf Yomi. Participants across the world study one of the 2,711 folios (two-sided pages) of the Talmud each day and when they complete the seven-and-a-half-year cycle Agudath Israel sponsors a major celebration. In 2012, the main celebration, known as the “Siyum Hashas” was held at Metlife stadium. At 93,000 seats, it was the highest capacity crowd in the stadium's history, due to on-field seating and a ticket sell-out. An additional 50,000 participants tuned in via broadcast in 120 locations worldwide. We are now working on the next Siyum Hashas.

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

A.D.:My colleagues at Agudath Israel! It’s hard to find a more dedicated group of people.

Yitzi: Agudath Israel is recognized as a national leader in the school choice movement and Ohio has robust school choice programs. Is it a coincidence that you live in that state?

A.D.: Ohio is a national leader in private school choice and has five scholarship programs that help families in various categories (low-income, special needs, or those assigned to low-performing schools) choose the school that best meets their needs. Ideally, money should follow the child to whatever school the parent chooses, traditional public, public charter or private school.

When I was hired in 2005, Ohio’s scholarship program was limited to the city of Cleveland and students with autism. I worked with then-Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Jon Husted and a small group of advocates and legislators from both parties to expand the program several times over the next few years. It was very inspiring to meet the parents who returned to the statehouse countless times to tell their stories and explain why their children needed more options.

Although our headquarters are in New York, I continue to live in Cincinnati, because my family is happy here. Our Orthodox community is growing each year and the low cost of living, plus the available school choice programs have been factors in encouraging young families to move here and to other cities in Ohio.

Yitzi: You are known as a great networker. Can you share four tips on being a great networker?

A.D.:

Before attending an event, be prepared. Decide who you want to meet. Look at the list of the hosts. Run a few Google searches. Look them up on LinkedIn. Check out their social media feeds. At political events there usually is a long line of people trying to meet the elected officials or candidates and get the requisite selfies. It is often more worthwhile to get to know the staff. Their roles are under appreciated and they are more accessible. Nothing beats a hand-written follow up note. I sometimes cheat and send an email instead, but it's worth the investment and I always remember those who sent hand written notes to me. After you meet someone, follow them on social media or connect via LinkedIn. People change jobs and it's a good way to make sure you don't lose track of them. It also keeps you in their minds until the next time you meet. I once ran into a prominent education reformer with thousands of Twitter followers and the first thing he said to me was “thank you for retweeting me.”

Yitzi: What drives you?

A.D.: As the Orthodox Jewish population rapidly expands (in households self-identified as Jewish by religion, more than half of those under 20 are part of the Orthodox community), my community has a greater need for a unified, responsible voice in the halls of government and for social services tailored to their unique needs. The late president of the rabbinical school I attended, Rabbi Herman Neuberger, a German refugee who went on to become the confidante of business titans and politicians, inspired me to “take responsibility” for others. He cared about each student as if they were his own children and he cared about hundreds of other institutions, even those which were ostensibly his “competition.” I keep a portrait of Rabbi Neuberger in my office to remind me of that responsibility.

Yitzi: What keeps you up at night? Or perhaps to avoid the cliché, what concerns you the most?

A.D.: My kids keep me up at night. We have 6!

What concerns me most? One set of grandparents were Holocaust survivors while the others were born here in the US. The world changed dramatically during their lifetime. I am concerned about anti-Semitism, religious bigotry, and the financial pressures on the next generation. My goal is to help ensure that this remains a country where my children can practice their faith freely, securely, and affordably.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in government advocacy?

A.D.: I'll stick to the nonprofit world. Legislators can't possibly know everything about every subject. They need knowledgeable, passionate advocates to help advise them. If you care about an issue, then you must be at the table otherwise you may be on the menu (still trying to identify who coined that phrase!).

Understanding the political system is important. Volunteer or work for a campaign or an elected official to get a feel for it. Don't be afraid to give others credit when they deserve it, and even sometimes when they don't really deserve it.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to help people’s lives?

A.D.: I hope that everything I do is to help people's lives.

I'm not sure how much influence I have, but my position has allowed me to explain my community's perspective which is often misunderstood. One example is our faith's opposition to unnecessary autopsies. My colleagues and I have developed excellent relationships with coroners and medical examiners across the country and implemented protocols (and in some cases helped pass laws or pursued court decisions), which respect the religious sensitivities of the decedent while ensuring that the death investigation isn't compromised.

I recall the day about ten years ago, when I told a man, who was struggling to make ends meet, that he would be receiving a tuition voucher that would allow him to send his son to a private kindergarten and renew that voucher until he finished elementary school. The man, with tears of joy in eyes, lifted me off my feet and gave me nine bear hugs, one for each year that his son would receive a scholarship. Vouchers may be controversial in statehouses and editorial pages, but to a parent who can't afford private school, there's nothing controversial about giving their child a chance to succeed.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like?

A.D.: I was once attending an event and I knew that I would be seated at a table with Condoleezza Rice. I bought one of her autobiographies, read a few chapters on the plane, and thought about what I would say in the short time we would have together before the lunch program began. We ended up talking about music education and how her musical performances as a very young child instilled in her the self-confidence she would later carry with her through life. I came away with some insightful advice for my musically-gifted son and an autographed book!

Like most people involved in politics I have pictures hanging in my office of me with famous politicians, most of whom wouldn't be able to identify me. The pictures include Republicans and Democrats, presidential candidates, the current Vice President (who I've met multiple times), and a basketball hall of famer.

More important than names is the diversity of the people with whom I interact. I attended the last three RNCs and the last two DNCs. If you would ask Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Nina Turner (a top Bernie Sanders surrogate who was offered the VP nomination by Green Party candidate Jill Stein) about me, I think both would consider me a personal friend. They are very different, but I focus on what I share in common with people, not on differences. Both care deeply about children and education, even if they have very different policy ideas.

At home, I don't have any pictures of politicians hanging on my walls. Instead, I have pictures of me with some of the greatest rabbinic sages. It's a message to my kids and perhaps to me as well, that what is important in life is not how much money you make or the political power you posses, but how kind you were, and if you led a G-dly life.

Yitzi: Who do you aspire to be like one day?

A.D.: When faced with a difficult decision, I often ask myself, “what would Rabbi Sherer have done?” The late president of Agudath Israel of America, Rabbi Moshe (Morris) Sherer, was a classmate of my grandfather’s and served Agudath Israel for more than fifty years. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D- NY) called him one of world Jewry’s “wisest statesman” and then-Vice President Al Gore eulogized him on the night of his passing saying that his “contributions to spreading religious freedom and understanding have been truly indispensable in defending and expanding those same rights for all Americans in all faiths.” The greatest compliment I received was from Rabbi Sherer’s son who said that his dad was smiling down from heaven - proud of my accomplishments and the fulfillment of his father’s dream.