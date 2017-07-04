No Mud, No Lotus

What if

I was to walk in mud

And drag it into the house

Would you be disappointed?

The unclean

Brown

Parasite

Spoiling our life of perfection

'Wipe your feet'

You cringe

Shaking your head

Trying to look the other way

I painted in brown once

One stroke and I was committed

I hated the color

I hated how it looked

I cringed

The same way you cringed

Wondering how to bring

The artwork back to perfection

But isn't it soil

Which allows trees to grow

Isn't it the earth

Which grounds us time and time again

The shoe slipped off

I felt that mud in between my toes

Allowing me to become

One with Mother Nature

They all laughed

Thinking she was crazy

Why in a modern world

Does she walk barefoot through the Forrest?

But she knew who she was

She knew she longed

To feel the feeling