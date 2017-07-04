What if
I was to walk in mud
And drag it into the house
Would you be disappointed?
The unclean
Brown
Parasite
Spoiling our life of perfection
'Wipe your feet'
You cringe
Shaking your head
Trying to look the other way
I painted in brown once
One stroke and I was committed
I hated the color
I hated how it looked
I cringed
The same way you cringed
Wondering how to bring
The artwork back to perfection
But isn't it soil
Which allows trees to grow
Isn't it the earth
Which grounds us time and time again
The shoe slipped off
I felt that mud in between my toes
Allowing me to become
One with Mother Nature
They all laughed
Thinking she was crazy
Why in a modern world
Does she walk barefoot through the Forrest?
But she knew who she was
She knew she longed
To feel the feeling
Of going back from whence she came - earth
