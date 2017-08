Report: Mueller Partners With New York Attorney General To Investigate Manafort

It's not entirely clear. If you believe Trumpland's retelling, most of the discussion was about U.S.-Russia adoption policy. What we do know is that Trump Jr. agreed to host Veselnitskaya under the belief that she would provide him with harmful information on Clinton. In an email from Goldstone to the president's son, Goldstone described the intelligence as "part of a Russian government effort" to help the Trump campaign. Trump Jr. responded by telling Goldstone, "I love it."



Trump Jr. maintained that his father was unaware of the meeting and that he didn't get the promised intel. But in a speech shortly after Trump Jr. agreed to the meeting, his father teased a "major speech" that would attack Clinton the following week. Instead, the speech focused on national security.