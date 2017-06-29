Multi-Talented Performer, Musician & Vocalist Rhia Bahree Talks Festival Successes & Collaborations With Prince Charles Alexander and Simon Cohen

Eric Levin Rhia Bahree

Rhia Bahree has performed lead as a solo artist in thousands of live shows, both in the US and Australia. From small venues to larger venues and festivals, often playing sold out events, drawing crowds between 5000 to 400,000 people.

She has also performed in distinguished productions, studios and venues like Tamworth Country Music Festival, a show alongside Mr Harry Belafonte, The St Kilda Festival, a show with Lionel Cole, The Encore Gala, The Sydney Opera House Melbourne Cup Closing Celebration Show, at The Berklee Performance Center, The Good Friday Appeal, the Bayside Carols, with A-List Artists like Illy, Gypsy & The Cat, Strange Talk, Feenixpawl, Ryan Ritchie, at Studios such as The Base, Sony Music Studios 301, The Village, Sing Sing and much more.

She is currently in pre-production for her next Solo Release and plans to tour the US in the near Future.

Read on below to learn more about this incredible talent.

Huffington Post: Rhia we remember you playing at Tamworth Country Music Festival in front of over 50,000 people. That’s a pretty impressive achievement in the Music Industry. Other than you, Tamworth has seen Artists like Keith Urban and Casey Chambers Perform there as well.

Being a native of Australia, what did taking the stage at Tamworth Country Music Festival mean to you? What is it like to perform in front of tens of thousands of people?

RHIA: Yes! Tamworth is apparently the second biggest Country Music Festival in the World!

Funnily enough I’m actually not a Country Music Artist so it was an honor to be asked to perform. There’s a plethora of incredibly talented Musicians, Artists and Crew that work very hard at Tamworth. I learned a lot.

Personally I love doing large-scale shows because they’re energetic and supportive on so many different levels. It’s pretty euphoric.

HP: You recently shut down the Sydney Opera House because your Audience reached capacity restrictions. For shows of such large magnitude, how do you approach your preparations? Do you have involvement in the decision of what is performed?

RHIA: It depends on the show. Majority of the time I’m 100% involved in the decision making process. If the show has a particular purpose I work closely with our Musical Director and we figure out what songs are most suitable. For example The Good Friday Appeal raises funds for the Royal Children’s Hospital. I think last year they raised over 17.6 Million dollars. Naturally in a situation like that we want to choose songs and arrangements that are appropriate and fit time constraints if it’s televised. Mostly we want to pay respect to the overall purpose of the show, like ensuring that Children in Australia have access to quality medical treatment. In terms of preparation, we run it as much as possible because that’ll obviously ensure we can put on a better show.

HP: Australia has a unique and diverse musical history. How much has your roots and home country influenced your work as a musician?

RHIA: Well firstly I feel very lucky to have been born and raised in Australia because it’s a beautiful Country that is filled with so many different cultures and incredible people. My Grandma was born in the UK, met my late Granddad there (who was Indian. He was over there studying Engineering) and after they were Married and had my Mum and her brother they moved to Australia together.

In my experience Australian’s are intelligent, open minded and forward thinking, which is why I think our start-ups, businesses and entrepreneurs thrive both here and overseas. In particular, Melbourne (where I’m from) is a very a unique city. It has so much substance. We tend to embrace art, culture and creativity. If you walk through the city you can find artwork and alleyways with amazing graffiti where vibrant cafes have been built around the graffiti. I love it. That sense of culture and depth has definitely shaped me as a person so it would have had some sort of influence on the Music I create.

HP: You’ve collaborated with a lot of internationally renowned producers and Musicians. What would you say stands out about your career and widespread success as a musician? Are there any particular performances or collaborations?

RHIA: Yes I’ve been blessed to work with some amazing people. In the US I’ve collaborated with Prince Charles Alexander for years. PCA is a Multiplatinum Grammy Award Winning Producer and he’s worked with Biggy, Aretha, Sting and some really great artists. His mindset is brilliant… he’s the epitome of excellence. Collaborating with him has taught me so much about my artistry and myself. I look up to him a lot and I have a ton of respect for him.

In Australia I recently worked with Simon Cohen and Illy. Illy is a really hard working Artist with a great work ethic. He recently released Papercuts and I’m proud to see it doing so well. He deserves it.

Simon is one of the best Vocal Producers I’ve worked with and he’s such a good person. I majored in Music Production and Engineering at Berklee so I had a better understanding and appreciation for how talented Simon is as a result. It’s hard to find a Vocal Producer that effectively brings out your best performance. Vocal Producers have to have a complex understanding of people, in addition to their own technical chops. Simon was recently nominated for a Grammy Award for working with Justin Bieber on “Love Yourself.” He could not be more deserving of it in my opinion.

HP: You have achieved a high level of recognition in the Music Industry. What advice do you have for aspiring artists that want to reach your level of accomplishment and recognition in their careers, any thoughts on a model for success?”

RHIA: The most valuable thing I’ve ever learned (from Prince Charles Alexander actually) is that it’s a process. As a Musician or Artist it’s so easy to get caught up in perfection and the idea that you have to have a perfect product or perfect songs before you share anything. But I guess that level of perfection that a lot of us strive for comes from trial and error, or going through the process of learning what works and becoming better from it. You can’t miss the important steps in between.

The other thing I’ve learned is that no matter what level you’re at, there will ALWAYS be someone that might not like it, so instead of focusing on what other people think, try and focus on being authentic to your Artistry and what you want to accomplish.. Stay dedicated and remind yourself that there are a lot of reasons you can succeed.

HP: Do you have other memorable moments from your career as a whole that you look back on? Tell us about your performance with Harry Belafonte!

RHIA: Yeah absolutely. My all time favorite show to play to date was for Mr Harry Belafonte. Mr Belafonte is one of the most successful African-American pop stars in History and is a long time Civil Rights Activist alongside Martin Luther King Jr. He’s a Grammy Award Winner and has a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also a driving force behind the Grammy Award Winning Song “We Are The World” in addition to Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones and more, which helped raise funds for Africa. A long time mentor, Mr Larry Watson, put that show together and I hold it really dear to my heart. I learned a lot about Civil Rights and a lot about myself. It was very humbling.

My Grandparents were huge fans of him as well and they streamed it live. My Granddad cried because he was so proud. I think it was such a good show because everyone worked so hard to pay respect to Mr Belafonte and his purpose -- the Music you are playing is attached to so much meaning, so it’s that much more honest and important. It’s bigger than you. Mr Belafonte gave an incredible speech afterwards and he seemed to really like the performance so it was rewarding for everyone involved. We also watched his Documentary “Sing Your Song.” It is not easy to watch but I highly recommend it for those of us that want to learn more about what’s going on.

HP: After years working as a successful professional Musician you won a scholarship to arguably to the most distinguished Music Institution in the World for Jazz and Contemporary Music and you’re known as one of the best Vocalists to have ever gone through there. Who are some of your fellow alumni at Berklee and how has that community and education enabled your quick rise to success?

RHIA: Berklee was an incredible learning experience. Although I was a professional prior to Berklee for years, as well as during and after, it was a great opportunity and it taught me a lot about the US Music Industry. I also studied Music Production and Audio Engineering, which helped me find a whole other perspective on Music.

I had some amazing Mentors there, one of them being Walter Beasley, so it was a huge growth period for me personally and as an Artist. It was challenging, but certainly worth it.

Fellow Alumni include Quincy Jones, Charlie Puth, John Mayer, Esperanza Spalding, Diana Krall and many more. Beyonce’s 2016 Album “Lemonade” won a number of Berklee Graduates’ Grammy Awards, in addition to Justin Bieber’s Album “Purpose” and Adele’s Album “25.”

It was an important stepping-stone for me and having a Community of people you respect so much is essential because it pushes you. The Berklee Community was also helpful for those of us planning to base ourselves in the US - you’re not really heading over blindly. It’s a great network. I was really lucky and I’m very thankful for that experience.

Find Rhia on her website here: https://rhiabahree.com/