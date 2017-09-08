Twitter Wants Rihanna To Sign Trans Model Fired From L'Oreal To Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s highly anticipated cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, officially launched September 8 and Twitter users have an idea for who should be in the advertising campaign.
Many have suggested that Rih hire Munroe Bergdorf.
If Bergdorf’s name sounds unfamiliar, it shouldn’t. The trans model was once slated to star in a L’Oréal Paris UK campaign, but was fired just days after the partnership was announced for comments she made on social media that the brand didn’t like. Her comments called out “systemic racism in America and how white people benefit from special privileges.”
In response to the firing, Bergdorf said, “this makeup brand cares about nothing but MONEY. I urge you to boycott L’Oréal Paris. I can’t express how disappointed I am in the entire team in dealing with misquotes that were entirely placed out of context.”
She added, “If L’Oreal truly wants to offer empowerment to underrepresented women, then they need to acknowledge THE REASON why these women are underrepresented within the industry in the first place.”
To paraphrase RiRi ― Bergdorf may be bad, but she’s perfectly good at it. Plus, her sentiments align very closely with Rihanna’s statements about her beauty line. Fenty Beauty has already been heavily lauded for its compatibility with a great deal of skin tones, offering a 40-shade foundation range.
“I wanted things that I love. Then I also wanted things that girls of all skin tones could fall in love with,” Rihanna said at her Fenty Beauty launch event. “That was really important for me. In every product I was like: ‘There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl; there needs to be something for a really pale girl; there needs to be something in-between.’”
Seeing as Twitter already made a Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o movie come to fruition, we can’t see why a Rih and Munroe collaboration can’t happen too.
