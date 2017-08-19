From the Diaries of a Scientist: Murphy’s Law Explained

Life is a combination of luck and Murphy’s Law and the balance ratio between the two.

Sculptor and scientist Marie-Hélène of Gryphon Fabricators creates balance in her work with her process of photo transfer to casts on soldered metal.

An example of Marie-Hélène’s fascinating sculptures will be on display at the Ground Zero Workshop Museum in tribute to the Firefighters of 9/11. This event is curated by Gary Marlon Suson, Thursday, September 7, 2017, 12:15pm, at 420 West 14th Street, NY (2nd Floor).

Marie-Hélène’s work is a good complement to this honorable shrine to fire and metal and balance and art. Replacing very real ashes this phoenix tribute of love rises, from inhumanity grows humanity. Please visit this inspiring museum.

Murphy's Law is a curious adage especially as it was meant originally as a positive.

Capt. Edward A. Murphy, an engineer working on Air Force Project MX981 designed a plane to see how much sudden deceleration a person can stand in a crash.

Murphy's crew constructed the plane and one mechanic turned all the screws the wrong way, or whatever. Capt. Murphy never called this incident his ‘law’ but he declared, ‘If anyone can get things wrong it’s this idiot!’ Somehow this construed as a positive. Maybe because the team concluded which direction to turn the screws, or whatever was the problem. Murphy’s Law came to mean ‘Anything that can go wrong will go wrong’.

There also exists a more obscure secondary Murphy's Law which states: ‘Murphy's Law shall at all times apply except when under scientific analysis.’

In other words the answer lies within the more obscure second Murphy’s Law which suggests you can say as much rubbish as you want so long as you stay out of science.

THE MURPHY’S LAW EQUATION: (Rubbish)

MURHPY’S LAW FORMULA (PIFFLE)