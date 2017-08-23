Music and Fashion Make You Lose Control- Dim Mak Takes It To The Streets

Today’s youth are not taking it anymore. They are not leaving their fate in anyone’s hands. Steve Aoki, is no different. Aoki has the “ Do It Yourself, By Any Means Necessary” spirit of life which has lead him to not only to becoming one of the most respected DJ’s, and owner of his own record label Dim Mak Records founded in 1996. But adding to his repertoire of accomplishments is clothing designer- Dim Mak. And based on our brief conversation, I may dare to say activist.

As I prepare to attend AfroPunk this coming weekend, I could not help recalling how this young man, Steve Aiko, not only partner with Build Studio, and shut DOWN a street to present his runway show for his SS2018 collection along with his Kolony music release, which dropped July 21. Dopeness!!! The lineup was pretty insane with drummers, Ayo & Teo, Bok Nero, Ma$e and Sonny Digital. Yes.. he brought us back to a time where young people dominated the music industry with music that topped charts, and made power moves. While things may have seemed a little more party fun. It was was still a movement where young people who loved the art form of music, and were frustrated with their economic position, and decided they were going to change things in big ways. Thus awaking giants such as Puffy, Biggie Smalls, Tupac, Little Kim, Faith Evans to name a few.

Aioki honored those before by inviting the culture to shake things up, and speak on what concerns young people today- injustice, racism, sexism and all the other shenanigans that plague our youth today. The fashion show was appropriate for the demographic and with a message of frustration, and hopefulness.

Mase (Bad Boy)

While each group will find its own way to express their frustration with the spirit of the world we live in today. Aoki chose to do so in the form of music, inclusion, and a fuse of people that wanted to rock to the beat of the music while sending a message of hope.

No this is not a new format of expression. We know the likes of Marvin Gay, Nina Simone have always used their talent of music to express their displeasure in their society. So to are today’s young people.

Paradise Found

The Dim Mak collection is inspired by the chaos, violence, hatred, and trying to find that paradise... and identifying what is happening to us, while not ignoring what is happening, says Aoki. The mixture of texture and colors is expressive in his selection of models. He not only had black and white, Asian, Latino models, but male and female to represent his America.

Loving his Japanese background, acknowledging that his father being an immigrant to America was was very important to him being aware that currently the America we live now isn’t living up to the “Home of the Free, Land of the Brave. We are doing this to reclaim what this great country was built on. Our American has to represent all people and cultures.”

To infuse fashion, culture, music was very important to him. So maybe we should listen to our young people and not be so suspicious of their motives.