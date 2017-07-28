Music Entrepreneur Does More With Less, And Later Gains More

All heroes don't wear capes and have super powers. Some heroes use their talent-works to motivate others to Do What You Love! An independent musician, that has grown into the motivational realm to inspire kids, youth and even adults to make the best with what they have.

As I read his biography and seen his motivational videos; his messages are clearly about doing the most with what you have and not letting no one stop you. We need this type of encouragement in our society today. Let's stop talking about success being only about money and materialistic things. Let's talk about how one person can have little resource, but can look at the little resource as the only key to gaining more in the future.

Aside from Anthony Rodriguez's musical works: #1 Latin Christian song on Amazon: Shackles (Latin Tribute to Mary Mary) and Nomination for Best Latin Song in the 2015 Independent Music Awards, and achieving a 2005 Telly Award for a film in which he produced the soundtrack to; Anthony also has a Amazon bestseller book entitled, " The Musician." I read half of the book and it's so inspiring to read about a person that uses his talent as a career.

One story I enjoyed was, when he didn't have a recording studio when he was a child (13 years old). He snuck into his parents room to take his mother's two tape decks and his dads amplifier speaker. Anthony connected his little keyboard and two tape decks to the amplifier. Luckily, he had appropriate cables to connect the keyboard and tape decks to the speaker. So, he took one of his mother's tapes to record an idea. He then, took the recorded tape and placed it in the playback tape deck, and placed another tape in the record tape deck.

And continued switching the two taped back and forth recording instrument on top of instrument. After he was done, he had finally created a musical arrangement. And of course, the sound was filled with hssssss sounds, and that's because it wasn't a real recording studio or recording set up. Anthony only had little to work with. And, with his persistence in music, today he has access to whatever recording studio he wants. He didn't give up recording music just because his parents couldn't afford a recording setup. He made the best with what he had. His story inspires many students in schools. He is also involved in one of the biggest Latin Non-Profit Organizations called HISPA in New Jersey.