Music Interview: Brazil’s International Hip Hop Star – Karol Conka

Karol Conka hails from Brazil, where she reigns as the queen of hip hop. And unsurprisingly, her distinctive sound, an amalgamation of hip hop and rap, along with elements from Brazilian pop and traditional music, is attracting legions of international fans.

“Lala,” her latest video, was released just over three weeks ago and has already garnered almost three million hits. According to some, the video is inappropriate for younger viewers and YouTube has censored the video, asking viewers to prove their age prior to watching it. I asked Karol about the censorship and her reply is not only perceptive, but on the mark.

Later this summer, Karol will drop her new, highly anticipated album, called Ambulante. Don’t be surprised if it rockets to the top of Billboard. Because to put it simply, Karol Conka has it going on!

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

I've never thought about it. I always look for solutions for my problems. Whenever I solve them, they end existing.

What’s your favorite song to belt out in the car or the shower?

I've been listening a lot to Rihanna's "Love in the Brain."

Not too long ago, you were a receptionist. How did you go from receptionist to an international hip hop star?

When I dropped the waiting job, I got the restitution's money from it, bought a computer and decided to dedicate myself to my career. I studied hard and planned how it would be.

What singers/musicians influenced you the most?

My greatest influences come from Lauryn Hill, Rihanna and Beyoncé.

How do your influences affect and shape your music?

I care a lot with the originality of my songs. I always try to make something that has never been done.

How would you describe your style of music?

My musical style has no strings attached, is free and full of personality.

Where do you find inspiration for your songs?

I get inspired by my day by day life, by my feelings. I take a lot of inspiration from them.

What is your songwriting process? Do the lyrics come first, followed by the music? Or vice versa?

It depends. Sometimes I write all the lyrics without any instrument. Sometimes I prefer to write over the beat. There are some beats that already inspire the theme of the lyrics.

I understand you have a new album dropping soon, entitled Farofei. How did you select the songs that were included on the album?

The album is called Ambulante. "Farofei" is one of its singles, whose video was released in February this year.

I only chose songs related to my reality to compose the album, the ones that carry the message that I’ve been spreading since the beginning of my career: the freedom of feeling powerful, even when there are people around you telling that you're not capable.

I like thinking that my music has positive effects on people. They listen and it raises their spirits.

I love the video for “Lala,” and I love the song. YouTube cautions anyone wanting to watch the video for “Lala” that it contains provocative content. How do you feel about that? Do you consider that censorship?

I don't consider the video deserving of censorship, and I know that it has been censored due to the great number of people offended by it, that reported the video as inappropriate. It just proves how women's pleasure is still a taboo.

Here in Brazil, we listen to many songs sung by men that talk about the male's organ, that put women in a submissive role, but when a woman talks about it, the subject becomes polemic, as if women's pleasure were nonexistent.

I wasn't surprised by the censorship. It was already expected from a society without information.

On YouTube, the video for “Lala” has been up for just a few short weeks, but already has more than 2.8 million hits. What’s the secret to your success and popularity?

I believe the secret relies on the sincerity and the spontaneity of it.

How have your fans and reviewers responded to your single “Lala?” Has the response been positive?

The audience's response has been very positive and surprising. I receive messages from people that feel released after listening to some parts of it. I receive messages from men committing themselves to give more pleasure to their partners.

In my personal life there are no negative critics on the subject, but there are still a lot of people with no information on the matter.

Are you happy with the way the forthcoming album came together?

I'm very happy and satisfied; and also extremely anxious to introduce it to the world.

Who produced the album?

The album is being produced by Tropkillaz with the collaboration of Boss in Drama and mixed by David Morroquino.

Will you be touring any time soon?

There is no definite date yet. We are still finishing the album and planning the new show.