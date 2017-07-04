Music Interview: Colin Brittain – Music Producer Extraordinaire

Colin Brittain is one of the music industry’s wunderkinds. Just thirty-years old, he’s already produced bands such as One Ok Rock, All Time Low and Papa Roach. In other words, he’s young, talented and has an ear for what sounds good and what doesn’t. He’s a sonic wizard, who takes the creative ideas and energy of musicians and, waving his magic wand, imbues the musical concepts with a delightful spark of life.

When provided with the opportunity to interview Colin, I jumped at it. And as you’ll see as you read through his answers, he’s not only intelligent and articulate, but he has a sense of humor.

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

Ha! What a question!

When I was 12, I snuck out while babysitting my little brother (he was asleep). And went to meet these girls I met at the pool earlier that day. I lost track of time and when I got back hours later my dad and mom were waiting up for me.

What do you do for fun?

Hang out with my wife and my dog; maybe read the Huffington Post (I have a real obsession with the news). Also I like surf and travel. We just went to Machu Picchu last month!

What’s your favorite song to belt out in the car or the shower?

Two interchanged at random: "Purple Rain" or "Somebody to Love."

Not too long ago, you were the drummer for Oh No Fiasco. How did you go from drummer to producer of bands like Papa Roach and All Time Low?

I've actually been writing and producing for other artists since I was 15, so it seemed like a natural progression for me. I love playing music live, and touring, but I'm far more creatively fulfilled when I'm producing other bands because I get to encompass the whole picture instead of just one instrument.

What other producers, songwriters and/or artists do you see as your primary inspirations?

There are so many! Rick Rubin, Quincey Jones, Bob Rock, Rob Cavallo, Benny Blanco, George Martin, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Phil Collins, Butch Walker to name a few. I'm sure I'm forgetting so many.

How do your influences affect and shape your musical product?

My mind is sort of a steel trap for songs and melodies, but it's also kind of random. When I'm working on a song, the energy of certain parts might remind me of something I might have heard or felt before, and sometimes drawing on that energy helps direct the focus of whatever I'm working on.

How has the music business changed since you’ve been producing? Is it getting better or worse?

Yes, it has changed, but it always changes, I mean it's constantly evolving. I don't think it's better, or worse really. It just is. But there are several things that stay the same, the most important of which is that generally, the really great songs will find a way to be heard—and if you work hard and are willing to adapt to the natural progression of the business, there is still plenty of opportunity.

Does the room make a difference in the sound you achieve?

Sure, but in no way do I let the room I'm in limit the possibilities of what I create. So many great records have been made in garages/bedrooms.

How important is a producer’s role in an artist’s success or lack thereof?

I think it entirely depends on the artist. Some artists are basically producers themselves and are very hands on. Others need more support to help their ideas come to life. In either case, I think it's important that the energy behind the ideas comes from the artist, if not the ideas themselves.

How many of the artists you produce have the ability to play live and have it sound as good as what they did in the studio?

I haven't had the pleasure of seeing all of the bands I produce live at a show, but I can confidently say that One Ok Rock, All Time Low and Papa Roach all kill it when they play. They're three of the best live rock bands on the planet. And I really mean that.

In the music industry, who is making the money?

Dr. Dre.

How did you come to produce Papa Roach and All Time Low?

My writing and production partner, Nick "Ras" Furlong, and I started with writing sessions on both projects. This led to production which led to the records!

Can you describe, briefly, how you work together with a band on a musical project?

As I mentioned before it kind of depends on the artist. I think song selection is key, so I usually start there. Whatever it takes to get the best songs in demo form is paramount! After that, the process is very detailed. I try to not do more than three albums a year, so I have plenty of time to comb through every bad idea before we find the right ones.

What is distinctive about your productions?

Each artist I work with has a very unique and often times complex story to tell. The one thing I strive for the most in my productions is the ability to translate that story into something that people can latch onto and feel.

Of the projects you’ve worked on, do you have a favorite?

That’s making a proud parent choose! I have made some great memories with so many talented people, it's really impossible to say. The one I’m working on now is especially great I think.

Are there any artists you would like to work with, but haven’t yet had the opportunity?

The XX and Ed Sheeran. Or the XX AND Ed Sheeran. What’s up guys?

Are you working on any projects currently? If so, what can you share?

I'm always staying busy. And yes, I am working on two projects right now that I am super excited about. But no, I cannot say.