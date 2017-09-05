Music Premiere: “La Mecedora” – Superb Chicha Rhythm From Los Compadres Del Ande

“La Mecedora” (The Rocking Chair), by Los Compadres Del Ande, releases today. The song is from the album ANDINA, slated to drop October 20 on Tiger’s Milk/Strut. Tiger’s Milk Records is the brainchild of Martin Morales, who was born in Peru. ANDINA is the first in a series of three albums delving into the diversity of Peru’s musical heritage.

ANDINA is a compilation of music from the Andes that was originally released from 1968 to 1978. The album features Peruvian cumbia music, which blends Andean huayno rhythms with rock music, especially psychedelic rock and surf rock, into what became known as chicha.

Chicha harmonies revolve around the pentatonic scale, with keyboards and guitars playing concurrent melodies similar to the guitar and harp of huayno. Chicha guitars utilize upstrokes comparable to the patterns of Peru’s creole waltz music.

Stylistically, Los Compadres Del Ande played what was called chicha rhythm, a sound innate to the slums. Chicha rhythm amalgamated traditional criollo with Latin and African rhythms, while injecting elements of rock. The lyrics of the songs depicted the day-to-day struggles of the poor, including hard work, love, brutal violence and alcohol.

“La Mecedora” starts off with bright horns and a solid, upbeat Latin groove, followed by the entrance of a tinny sounding organ emanating a surf rock zest that adds a sparkling brilliance to the tune. The Latin flavored melody rides the organ, which is highlighted by the percussive timbales and congas. The female vocalist provides a luminous, glossy sonic radiance that contrasts well with the dazzling horns and reedy organ. On the chorus – “La Mecedora” – male background vocal harmonies balance the tune with depth and complexity, enlarging the nuances of the vocals. The guitars spangle with a surf rock spirit, giving the tune textured rhythm. The dynamics of the rhythm resonate from the interplay between the stuttering horns, the pulsing carnival-like organ and the staccato beats of the percussion.

There are two solos in “La Mecedora,” both featuring delightful horns full of crisp, sparkles of sonic optimism. The overall sound of the music is tumescent with cheerful, charming colors so extraordinary they seem to have a vitality all their own. And the big band sound emphasizes the virtuosity and attraction of chicha rhythm.

“La Mecedora” is an excellent song, contriving happy, positive moods in artful sequence. The Latin melody is contagious, requiring listeners to jump to their feet and dance. Los Compadres Del Ande’s musicianship is superb and the production values are clean and brisk. I’ve already added “La Mecedora” to my personal playlist, not only for its historical value, but simply because the song is lit!

Congratulations to Tiger’s Milk/Strut for bringing new life to the charismatic music of the Andes. Previous compilations on Tiger’s Milk include Peru Maravilloso (Vintage Latin, Tropical And Cumbia), Peru Bravo (Funk, Soul & Psych From Peru’s Radical Decade), Peru Boom (Bass, Bleeps and Bumps from Peru’s Electronic Underground).