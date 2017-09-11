Music Preview: “All Having Failed” – Great Alt Rock From Suck The Honey

Suck The Honey will drop a new album September 23. It’s called All Having Failed. Suck The Honey is a rock band hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio. It’s made up of Lucas Frazier on vocals and guitar, and Jake Grove sits in the pocket.

Stylistically, the band’s influences include Royal Blood, The White Stripes, Local H, The Kills and other two-piece rock acts. Suck The Honey blends pop rock elements with alt rock, punk and folk rock, producing a dirty, powerful sound full of dark resolves, melancholic aromas and hefty slices of pulverizing rock and roll.

All Having Failed contains ten tracks. The album opens with the title track, a slow gospel flavored ballad that quickly transitions to a thrumming punk/progressive rock melody, full of Thor-like drumming and grinding guitar riffs. There’s a baroque quality to the melody that provides a sing-song rhythm. Frazier’s vocals are vigorous and relentlessly coxcomb. “Bite Your Tongue” exudes a heavy alt rock melody that struts viciously, riding the thickly pulsating guitar. “They Want Meat” features a rapid punk melody riding Frazier’s staccato guitar licks. Grove’s cymbal accents shimmer as the extended snare snaps like an alligator’s jaws.

“In Love With A Ghost” slows things down, offering a blend of folk rock and alt rock that mesh to form an intense melody humming with fuzz and buzz, when the song ramps up. The vocals are opaque and spooky with proximity. “Will You Bury Me” starts off like a down home country rocker, with Frazier’s deep tenor complementing a dazzling female vocalist. When the melody kicks it up, the guitar emanates asphyxiating fuzziness and blurring snarling overtones.

“Love The Best” starts off like a folksy country western tune, like Johnny Cash on downers. Then the guitar assumes a cloudy razor-like thickness, as Frazier’s vocals go all angry, yet the country twang remains throughout. “The Dog” emits an avant-garde poetic ambience that’s discordant and lampoonish. Yet when the drums enter, the contrast between Frazier’s monomaniacal voice and the percussive component appends a dark exegesis to the horizontal, minimalistic melody. It’s like Nine Inch Nails in a meth-induced stasis. “What Makes A Man A Boyfriend” starts with an austere guitar and a heavy groove, then goes all bright and dark simultaneously as the melody focuses on passion and simple intensity. There’s a hurly burly monochromatic essence to the tune that’s ferociously tight.

“Right Where It Hurts” opens with a mellow guitar and Frazier’s deliciously carnal vocals, and then segues into a rumbling, fuzzy guitar that once again subsides to a mellow flow of streaming brightness balanced against the murky vocals. “Truly Alone And Lonely” is the last track on the album; a meandering, dreamily flowing guitar, along with Frazier’s measured voice, give the melody a folksy, muted, melancholic SoCal soft rock feel. It comes across as a lethargic, regret-filled song akin to The Eagles’ “Desperado.” It’s actually a pretty song, despite the minimal instrumentation.

Suck The Honey certainly doesn’t suck. In fact, they have it going on in a big way! The melodies are raw, edgy and nastily expressive, chock-full of heavy fuzz buster effects, and smash and crash drumming. Frazier and Grove are creative and uniquely original, and gorgeously tight to boot. You can’t go wrong with All Having Failed. It’s good stuff!