Music Preview: “Before The Sun Goes Down” – Excellent New Single From Adam Prince King

Pop singer/songwriter Adam Prince King, who hails from London, will release his latest single on August 11. It’s called “Before The Sun Goes Down.” And it’s primo! “Before The Sun Goes Down” is the follow-up to “Flamingo,” Adam’s debut single, which went viral overnight. The single is from Adam’s debut EP, slated for release later this year.

Stylistically, Adam fits best in the pop music genre. However, there’s more to his sound than that. His sound is innovative, unique and exhibits an intrinsic eccentricity that is slightly experimental without entering the land of the Nutty Professor. In other words, he incorporates the usual pop ingredients, but adds secret spices and flavors that provide his sound with distinctive vivacity and panache.

“Before The Sun Goes Down” starts off with a buzzy, simple guitar, followed by the entry of Adam’s inimitable voice. The melody rides the guitar and displays an austere simplicity that really works. The music exhibits a bluesy, gospel feel set in a pop matrix. The groove is slow and catchy, using percussive effects like handclaps, light snare pops and a xylophone, providing the beat with a colorful infusion. The vocal harmonies, put simply, are stellar – delightful, vibrant instruments of expression. Adam’s vocal range is truly astounding, ranging from sweet and poignant to mutedly thick and admonitory. And the inclusion of the female voice is sheer genius because it adds additional sonic color, along with a curious effluvium of energy to the song.

The lyrics demonstrate Adam’s knack for originality and creativity, conveying a verbal caution to change before the sun goes down.

“I’ve been sitting in a parked car / With the handbrake off / Just letting it roll down this hill / I don’t want to crash and burn / Just need a little stillness / I’m talking to myself / And maybe this time I’ll listen / Tell me when did you build this house of fear / You sit with a shotgun on the porch / And you won’t let nobody near / You better change your ways / Live in the bright of day / Before the sun goes down.”

Adam’s voice deserves more attention because it’s so good. It’s a voice that exudes a sophistication filtered through a lifetime of mistrustful cynicism, yet at the same time emanates an ingenuous quality of emotional turbulence that refuses to die down. It’s a flamboyant voice held under control, a confection of pure elegance.

Adam Prince King has it going on! “Before The Sun Goes Down” is hella-excellent. It has creative, catchy lyrics; a bluesy, gospel melody that’s contagiously delicious; and wonderful harmonies. If you don’t fall in love with this song, there’s something amiss. I can’t wait for the EP to drop.