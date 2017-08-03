Music Preview: “Machine Men” – New Heavy Metal From Immortal Synn

Immortal Synn is a heavy metal/hard rock band hailing from Colorado. Their debut album, Machine Men, is slated for imminent drop. The band is composed of the following members: Chase McClellan on lead vocals; Tony Z on guitar and vocals; Miguel Ruiz on guitar and vocals; Andrew Cope on bass and vocals; with Axel Berrios and Ryan Alexander Bloom sitting in the pocket. Bloom is filling in for Berrios, who is finishing school.

Stylistically, Immortal Synn walks between heavy metal and thrash metal, combining the influences from both genres into a formidable sound that pulsates with potency.

Machine Men contains eleven tracks. The opening track is “Liberty Rising,” a heavy metal tune with rampaging guitars and a pounding, frenetic beat that gallops along like a runaway freight train. The guitar-driven melody pulses with power and dark resolves that compel you to start head banging. “Metal and Blood” begins with thick guitar chords, followed by a groove full of blast beats and spectacular fills. The guitars blaze with fiery incandescence, as McClellan ramps his vocals up to blistering. The guitar solo features radioactive licks.

“Dark Abyss” takes its heavy metal feel right to the sharp edge of thrash metal, as the melody sprints forward with undeniable force. Just before the wailing guitar solo, the tempo slows and is punctuated by thick growling guitars. Then the tempo races off once again, as the tune ends. “Strength!” fits its title. The melody is strong, riding on the muscle provided by the potent ferocity of the guitars. “Hatred Nation” eases things down a bit, but still maintains a run amok sensibility, as the melody thrashes with pummeling effect. The bridge to the solo is effective because it utilizes heavy guitar chords rather than storming riffs and licks. Then when the screaming guitar solos enters, there’s a comparative contrast.

“The Dark of Dawn” starts off with resplendent guitars, and then segues into a hard charging melody that rides industrial-strength guitars. McClellan’s vocals range from sonority to growling anger; it’s a dynamic voice. “Blind Soul” provides a drastic change, as the tune begins with a strumming guitar that leads to an almost traditional rock melody that reminds me of Metallica or Megadeth. “Novus Ordo Seclorum” features run riot guitars that carry a thrash metal influence. McClellan’s raging vocals contrast well with the religious-flavored background vocals.

“Above The Law” emanates pure heavy metal influences, with tinges of thrash metal appearing here and there. The melody is beyond robust, approaching a berserk quality. “Fringes Of Society” starts off like an Offspring tune, and then rockets off on chainsaw-like guitars, as the beat lashes the melody into a foaming force that is ultimately unconstrained.

The last track is the title track; a slow, drifting rock tune that gives McClellan the opportunity to demonstrate is vocal prowess. When the guitars ramp up, the harmonic effect is one of suppressed energy.

Machine Men harks back to the heavy metal of the 1980s. The music retains a dark feel, along with barely curbed fury that flows forth from the guitars and vocals. It’s a potent album, and should please fans of heavy metal.