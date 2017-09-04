Music Preview: “River” – The Great New EP From Dublin’s Karms

River is the debut EP from Karms. It’s slated to drop September 6. And it’s totally lit! Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, Karms is made up of Colm O’Loughlin on guitar and vocals, Stephen O’Loughlin on guitar and vocals, Danny Farrelly on bass and vocals, and Jay Maleney sits in the pocket. The EP was recorded in Donegal, at Attica Audio, and produced by Tony Doogan.

Stylistically, Karms fits into the indie rock category, blending rock, post-punk and new wave rock elements into their distinctive sound, which employs surging, tumbling guitars and contagious melodies. Usually, I liken a band’s sound to a similar sound, but Karms’ sound is uniquely their own and quite delicious.

Photo Credit: Dara Munnis

River contains four tracks and three bonus tracks for a total of seven. The title track opens the album with thrumming, cascading guitar chords, followed by a solid groove. The melody exudes a muted thrumming ambience reminiscent of the White Stripes crossed with a new wave rock essence. Stellar vocal harmonies add depth and layered brilliance.

“She Said” starts off with crunching guitars segueing into a stridently flowing guitar accent. The melody is large and hefty, riding pulsing guitar riffs. The a cappella pause contrasts with the humming surge of the scintillating guitars and the tantalizing vocal harmonies. “We Always Lose” begins with a muted Cure-like intro transitioning into a pop/indie rock-flavored melody full of vivacious guitars emanating a radiant confection of sonic elegance. There’s a Beach Boys surf thread hidden in the hefty guitars that complements the palpable energy of the music. This might be my favorite song on the EP.

“Beautiful Magic” introduces a whole new rhythm to the EP, with its laid-back, easy balladic feel. A stylish acoustic guitar provides the melody, which emerges dreamily as O’Loughlin’s rich tenor sings above. There’s a beautiful quixotic sensibility to the melody that’s supported by O’Loughlin’s restrained vocal flamboyance held under exquisite control.

Photo Credit: Dara Munnis

The first bonus track is an acoustic version of “We Always Lose.” The melody is lighter and brighter, placing more dependence on the vocal harmonies and O’Loughlin’s delightful voice. Maleney’s drumming is more evident, and the psychedelic-like solo segment is simply gorgeous. The acoustic version of “River” brings O’Loughlin’s reedy tenor to the forefront, with its delicate emotional interpretation of the lyrics. There’s an orchestral feel to this version because of the clarity of the instrumental layering.

The third bonus track is a live version of “We Always Lose,” a version that displays the band’s gorgeously tight instrumentation and the strength and allure of O’Loughlin’s voice, which is a wonderful instrument all by itself. The tune is pregnant with sonic intensity and a sense of imminence.

Karms has it going on! Infectious, original melodies provide their music with a sonic flavor that’s extraordinary. The vocal harmonies project a refined sonority, while O’Loughlin’s voice provides a sublime colorful insistence of emotional evocation. River should put the Dublin lads on the musical map, vaulting them to megastar status.